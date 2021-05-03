How to print New Pokemon Snap photos with the Instax Mini Link printer

Twenty years after the original game first launched on the N64, New Pokémon Snap has grabbed its camera and adopted a full Shutterbug-type affinity for grabbing pictures in a new digital age. The game looks fantastic, it’s wonderfully cathartic, and by the time the end credits have rolled there’ll be a PhotoDex full of adorable pocket monsters for you to peruse through.

But what if you could take things a step further?

Thanks to the advance of technology over the last two decades, printing out photos has never been easier, and with Nintendo having teamed up with Fujifilm you can take those snaps and give ’em the ol’ Polaroid treatment. Last year I reviewed the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link printer, which is basically a pocket-sized printer that connects to your smartphone.

Using that device, you can instantly print out an image from New Pokemon Snap, wonder why the image is white, blow on it, shake it about, and then realise that much like the game, there’s some new developments happening here. Photography puns! While we won’t be receiving the adorable Pokemon-branded Instax Mini Link this side, Fujifilm still has plenty of the regular units for you to grab! Here’s how the whole process works, in case you want to print ’em all out:

How to print New Pokemon Snap and other photos from the Nintendo Switch using the Instax Mini Link

Download the Instax Mini Link App for Nintendo Switch from either Apple’s App Store or Google’s Play Store.

On the Nintendo Switch, choose an image that you want to print from your console album and select the Sharing and Editing option.

Select send, to transfer the image or a batch of them to your smartphone.

On the Instax Mini Link app, select “Switch Direct Print” and scan the QR code that will be displayed on your Switch screen.

When the images have finished transferring, you can put any additional touches you want on them.

Smash the print button with your finger, and you’re good to go!

It’s as easy as that. If you’re looking to get one of these handy printers, you can check out Fujifilm for details here or you can find the device at any of these retailers. It’s also worth noting that you’ll need some film, which come in units that house ten shots each.

Where to buy the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link

Instax Superfan – R1999

– R1999 Superbalist – R1999

Clicks – R1999

Photoquip – R1995

Where to buy the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link film plain pack of 20

Clicks – R299

Superbalist – R239

Makro – R295

Takealot – R299

And there you go. Grab some film, hook the phone up to the Switch and start printing! Before you know it, you’ll have a scrapbook full of cute little critters. All thanks to the wonders of modern-day technology. For more on New Pokemon Snap, you can check out my review here which praises the game for having drastically reduced my chances of having a heart attack after some particularly gnarly runs of Returnal.

Last Updated: