Hyper Scape is coming to PS4 and Xbox One on August 11

Hyper Scape is finally ready to move out of its PC beta parent’s basement, and into its own place on console. Released last month on PC, Hyper Scape is Ubisoft’s stab at a battle royale. It has some neat ideas within its digital DNA, while also being pure streamer pollen for influencers looking to have a more interactive audience helping (or hindering!) as they fight it out for the elusive last avatar standing trophy.

The full version of Hyper Scape will kick off its first season on PS4, Xbox One and PC on August 11. That first season will be called The First Principle, kicking off a new narrative arc and dropping brand spankin’ new in-game content along the way. The Dragonfly will be one of these drops, a mid-range weapon that packs a wallop, while you’ll also be able to use a new hack called Magnet that traps your opponents.

Overall, you can expect 11 guns and 11 hacks to be added to the arsenal, while the Vote on Events feature will give your audience the option to turn all melee weapons into one-hit kill tools of mass destruction with the Lethal Melee event modifier. Hyper Scape should also be faster when it launches, as Ubisoft detailed how Time To Kill was being adjusted after players felt that their health bars were a tad bit too chunky for their liking. “Many of you told us TTK felt too slow and that it was too hard to eliminate opponents,”Ubisoft explained.

We believe the core of the issue was indeed that weapons were not dealing enough damage, but also that the shooting windows of opportunity were rendered too short by the very strong presence of mobility or defensive Hacks. Hacks started to have too strong an influence on the TTK overall. So, we have focused our changes on making the weapons more powerful, while preventing the Hacks from being used constantly to escape or eliminate opponents.

Hyper Scape is still going to have its work cut out for it when it launches, as it’ll be battling against the likes of Fortnite, Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone and PUBG. Idea: A battle royale for battle royales. LET THEM FIGHT.

