Hyper Scape is Ubisoft’s AAA free-to-play battle royale and it looks neat!

It was only a matter of time before Ubisoft got involved in the battle royale genre. Honestly, I’m surprised it took them this long to hop onto the bandwagon but at least it’s better than rushing headfirst into the chaos like Cliffy B and his failed Radical Heights project. Hyper Scape follows that familiar formula of “last person standing” in a near-future setting of 2054 where people essentially live within the internet, with the digital space having been consumed by folks looking to just chill out and blast each other to bits. Look at you, Ubisoft! Making some topical observations on today’s society!

You’ll start matches by diving into the map of New Arcadia with that ever-familiar shrinking map size except now you have to also worry about areas of the map glitching out and becoming unusable. Once all the players have been knocked out and there’s but a few folks left in the fight, you’ll either be able to gun them down in typical battle royale fashion or decide the victory in a Crown Rush, which is a kind of Capture the Flag deal where the team that holds onto the “crown” for 45 seconds is deemed victorious. Other than that, it’s a much more trimmed down battle royale, with the typical two weapon slots and “hack slots” which will function as the game’s abilities such as seeing through walls for a short period of time or a ground pound that can displace enemies. If (when) you die, you’ll become a digital ghost, or “echo”, with the ability move around uninhibited in the search for a restoration point that will let you revive. Reviving in a battle royale isn’t new since Apex Legends did it first but it’s a unique approach to the idea nonetheless.

What’s most interesting about Hyper Space is how it seeks to involve the audience watching the game. We’re not just talking about the in-game audience either, we’re talking about spectators watching the game through streaming platforms like Twitch. Viewers can vote and trigger events such as Low Gravity, Triple Jumps and significant reductions to cooldowns. Which is a really neat way to allow viewers a means of really interacting and engaging with both the game and the players within it. Whether this kind of functionality is through the game itself or enabled as extensions through streaming platforms, well I don’t know that. Might just be the case that Twitch gets a huge bump of engagement out of it while Facebook Gaming just doesn’t support it. This is all just my speculation though.

Speaking to Eurogamer, creative director Jean-Christophe Guyot said, “It’s a brand new IP, a brand new universe, obviously we want to start with a battle royale experience but we also want to grow beyond that. I want to develop a story within this universe that is going towards season after season and want to make sure that we could use game mechanics, new game modes that are tested with your audiences here.” It seems like Ubisoft is throwing a lot of weight behind Hyper Scape and it looks like it has a lot of potential to become super popular…if it can survive alongside titans such as Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite.

