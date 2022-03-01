Apex Legends Mobile will Launch in Ten Countries Next Week

EA and respawn’s Apex Legends will make its debut on mobile devices very soon. The game will be a smartphone version of the popular battle royale game. It will be available on both IOS and Android.

Apex Legends Mobile will be soft-launching next week in ten different countries, according to EA. The selected countries are New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia. Players will be able to playtest these various legends: Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Mirage, Pathfinder, and Caustic. There will be no cross-play for the mobile

Requirements:

Which phones is Apex Legends Mobile optimized for?

The Apex Legends Mobile is currently still in development and is optimized to run on a variety of devices. Notably, devices not supported during the limited region test are iOS devices with less than 2GB RAM and Android devices with less than 3GB RAM. We will be able to support Android devices with 2GB RAM from the following brands: Vivo Oppo Huawei Motorola Samsung Lenovo Xiaomi

Minimum Requirements

For Android:

Android 8.1

Open GL 3.0 or higher

3 GB free space

At least 3 GB RAM

Screens size: N/L/XL

For iOS:

iPhone 6S or later

OS version: 10.0 or later

CPU: A9

3 GB free space

At least 2GB RAM

Apex will face some tough competition on mobile as PUBG mobile, COD mobile, and Fortnite have all carved a stake in the mobile battle royale market. Apex Legends is currently celebrating its 3rd anniversary (see here) and released a new legend, Mad Maggie. This has led to it reaching a new record number of players on Steam.

The mobile release of Apex Legends will be the next step for the battle royale game. If this soft launch is successful, we may see a full launch before the end of the year. The only thing left to add to the is cross-progression across all devices.

Are you excited about Apex Legends Mobile?

