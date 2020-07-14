In Other Indie News – 14 July 2020

I’ve been mulling over doing this for months now, and I think now is as good a time as ever to pull the trigger on this idea of highlighting the best-looking indie games of the moment. Long story short, there’s no drought to worry about when it comes to smaller games with AAA ambitions. Every day, my inbox gets a few dozen emails from studios and publishers looking to show off upcoming games, the features inside of them and more.

The only problem is, I’m only one guy, with two hands and three nipples! It’s not that I can’t write about these games, but rather that I have only so many hours in the day, and only a finite amount of energy to spend on them. What’s a guy to do? Round up all the reveals in one rapid-fire article and shine a spotlight on some cool games!

This won’t be a daily post, but rather a feature that pops up when the indie and AA gaming boiler needs some adjusting on the valve lest it bursts. If there are any games you’d like to see more of, shout out below! For now, feast your eyes on new game reveals, release date confirmations and some other third thing that I totally intended to write here but it skipped my mind entirely:

Destropolis will be released on August 17

Rock out with your block out! Destropolis is a top-down shooter with a fully destructible environment, hundreds of enemies and nuclear explosions. Fight a countless swarm of red, cubelike enemies. Shred them to pieces with bullets, lasers and explosions. Play alone, or with your friends in up to 3 players co-op mode.

Banner of the Maid – New gameplay features shown off

I’m still riding high on my tactical love for Fire Emblem, but seeing that genre et a new entry in the form of Banner of the Maid? As a lifelong fan of the incredibly inaccurate The Patriot, the idea of throwing my troops at each other to see which side can soak up the most bullets the fastest really appeals to me.

Boomerang-Fu

What if your food was alive? What if your food wanted to give in to its homicidal urges, pick up a boomerang and savagely attack its brethren? You’d get Boomerang-Fu, a game wherein characters such as Milk Carton, Coffee Cup, and Avocado battle each other in a duel to the death with that crazy stick that always comes back whenever you chuck it. According to the PR, you’ll be able to “strategically summon them back and dodge one-hit-kill attacks” while making use of power-ups that can stack between rounds. Like telekinetic exploding multi-boomerangs.

Nice. It’ll be out On August 13, mates.

Magin: The Rat Stories introduces…The Coweater

I’ve honestly got no idea what I’m looking at, so I’m just going to copy and paste the PR below. Maybe you can make some sense of this craziness that’s currently on Kickstarter. There’s a demo as well, if you want to give it a spin.

Inspired with Mike Mignola’s work, classic animes, Persona franchise, and, of course, Darkest Dungeon – Magin: The Rat Project Stories is a narrative-driven, adventure RPG with deckbuilding mechanics, turn-based combat, and a disturbing, non-linear plot. Watch the new gameplay trailer featuring a recently added beast – Coweater.

Need a Packet? is coming to Nintendo Switch

Finally, the greatest horror known to mankind: A supermarket aisle. “Need a packet?” is a horror-simulator about supermarket cashier, who is gradually losing her mind from routine work. She starts to feel that the cash register is turning into a medieval tower, while dragons and chimeras are flying around and trying to kill her.

So basically Papers Please, but kind of terrifying in this viral day and age. It’ll be out on Nintendo Switch and PS Vita on July 24.

Blightbound hits Steam Early Access on July 29

Blightbound is an online and local multiplayer dungeon crawler that tasks three heroes to venture down from their mountain refuge to face the abominations of the Blight – a mysterious and corrupting fog that enshrouds the land. Explore handcrafted dungeons, fight a terrifying cadre of mystical and monstrous enemies, grab valuable loot, and recover fallen heroes to expand your roster of available warriors. Each player will fulfil a specific role on the team – warrior, assassin, or mage – to overcome colossal bosses and solve clever puzzles.

