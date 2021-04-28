Injustice and Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm is reportedly working on a Marvel fighting game

Marvel may rule the box office thanks to a string of stupidly successful plus ultra smash hits, but the video game space? Its been more hit than miss for that brand in an interactive space. Marvel’s Spider-Man and its web spin-off Spider-Man: Miles Morales may be two of the better entries on a list of recent Marvel video games, but the rest of the catalogue hasn’t been stellar stuff.

In terms of fighting games, it’s an even more dire situation as 2017’s Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite was a textbook example on how to mess up a beloved video game franchise. DC, on the other hand, has its pair of Injustice games from Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm. That studio knows how to make some fun fisticuffs, with Injustice 2 being a brilliant combination of fan service, terrific storytelling, and a deep focus on esports.

According to notable leaker and industry insider Daniel Richtman (via Stealth Optional), NetherRealm is currently working on translating that talent towards a Marvel fighting game. It’s probably not going to be a sequel to Rise of the Imperfects if anyone remembers that grand push to create something all-new, all different, and all terrible.

While it’s worth taking with a pinch of salt considering that NetherRealm is owned by DC Comics daddy Warner Bros. (which currently reports to Omega-Daddy AT & T), it wouldn’t be an unusual partnership. Warner Bros. Interactive also has Traveler’s Tales as a subsidiary, which has led to the publisher having its stamp on several Lego games featuring Marvel and Star Wars characters over the years.

It’s a tantalising thought, to imagine what a NetherRealm Marvel game could look like. Injustice is fantastic for its gameplay mechanics that feel like a perfect fusion of Street Fighter’s speed with Mortal Kombat’s kombo-komplexity, and the sequel’s focus on customisation resulted in many a reviewer handing out chef’s kiss gestures at the time.

Hear me out here though: It has been long enough since that other game was the death-knell of Mortal Kombat’s original developer Midway, and I think the world is ready for Mortal Kombat vs Marvel Universe.

