Inside Xbox will show off plenty of new games and surprises tonight, but don’t expect any Xbox Series X news

Microsoft’s Inside Xbox is back this year, ready to deliver a deep dive dish of news on all the games that are currently in the pipeline for the Xbox ecosystem. If you’re looking for an update on games such as Sea of Thieves, Gears Tactics and Grounded, then good news! Those games plus details on what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass and a few “surprises” on the indie side of life from [email protected] team will be on the agenda for the livestream.

If you’re looking for news on the Xbox Series X, prepare for the same level as disappointment as that one Christmas when you were given a bar of soap as a gift from your grandmother. I shit you not, this actually happened to me when I was ten years old. TEN. Anyway, here’s the pertinent quote from the Xbox Wire:

While we won’t have any new details to share for Xbox Series X, we are excited to sit down with Director of Program Management for Xbox Series X Jason Ronald, to discuss the recently revealed technical specifications and what they mean for gamers.

Beyond that, there’s a good look at Obsidian’s Grounded, a game which clearly owes a lot to Honey I Shrunk The Kids. That gameplay reveal will be done exactly from the homes of the developers responsible for that game, proving that you can provide content even when you’re self-isolating. Inside Xbox kicks off at 2PM PST, so tune in later when we cover it live and…wait a minute. 2PM PST? That’s 11PM this side of the globe.

Guys I love you all but bugger that noise with a Triple H sledgehammer, I’m going to be in bed playing Nintendo Switch games. I’ll get to the announcements in the morning. If you are a night owl and you do want to tune in, you can do so via the following channels:

I’m keen to see what’s coming to Game Pass most of all, so that my cheap ass can know which games not to buy in the current Xbox sale. Like, I really want to dip back into the older Final Fantasy games but I know they’re coming to Game Pass eventually thanks to that Square Enix announcement from last year. Dammit, I want them now.

