John Wick Hex, Boundary and some other cool games are coming to PS4

The Last of Us Part II may be a no-show for the forseeable future, but that doesn’t mean that the 2020 gaming year is cancelled! Far from it in fact, as indie games are stepping up to fill that void. With most consumers totally fine with owning a digital version of a game provided that it doesn’t break the piggy bank, indie games are your best bet right now for consistent gaming entertainment that does a little out of the box thinking.

Sony decided to reveal that its library will five new additions soon. Here’s a round-up of what’s on the way:

Biped – April 8

NExT Studios made a name for themselves with Iris Falls, and they’re back with a newer and more visually delightful game in the form of Biped. Taking place in an alternate reality where Earth has gone full Wall-E and no humans can be seen, you’ll have to explore the planet using only two limbs and plenty of trial and error along the way. Also coming to Nintendo Switch.

John Wick Hex – May 5

By Odin’s beard, I LOVED this game last year. Bithell Games could have easily created a stock standard action game featuring everyone’s favourite dog-lover and ass-kicker extraordinaire, but they decided to instead double down on the tactical genius of John Wick and create a game that mixes tactics with chess-like reflexes and bullets. The story is completely naff, but the action more than makes up for it as you count every single bullet and move through stages with clockwork precision.

Windbound – August 28

While I’m pretty certain I won’t see Nintendo take a stab at giving The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker a Switch makeover in this decade, I’ve got a good feeling about Windbound filling that gaping void in my soul. Taking plenty of influence from the best Zelda game (COME AT ME BREATH OF THE WILD BROS!) and adding a fine-tuned survival mechanic that forces you to scavenge for supplies that can be used to construct boats and visit other islands, developer5 Lives Studios has a heck of a project on their hands that I can’t wait to play.

It’ll also be out on PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Going Under – September

Oh crap it’s another roguelite. Not my cup of tea, but Brad will probably get a kick out of this so yay for him. What I do like is how the game looks, and the core idea being that you’re an intern keeping monsters at bay so that your bosses upstairs can make plenty of cash uninterrupted. Capitalism! The first game from developer Aggro Crab Games, Going Under will also be released on PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Boundary – 2020

Finally, the Moonraker game that I’ve been waiting for. A first-person shooter but in Tim Curry’s favourite place to escape the decadent west (SPA-ACE!), Boundary mixes the topsy turvy nature that is the infinite expanse of our universe with good ol’ shoot ‘em up competition. Looks gorgeous, dangerous and absolutely crazy. Also out on PC when it arrives later this year on a more concrete date.

