PS5 game Kena: Bridge of Spirits delayed into 2021

Working from home has been a blessing to some and a burden to others. For me, being able to work from my personal office means that I’ve been able to bond with my cat, Nemesis, and figure out where she keeps hiding all my damn doorstoppers. She has all the toys should could need yet the doorstoppers…they call to her. For some, working from home makes life way harder, especially if you’re trying to build a next-gen game with a group of people that you’re not able to interact with face-to-face. That’s the problem faced by Ember Lab, the development team behind the recently announced Kena: Bridge of Spirits, as they’ve been forced to delay the game into early next year.

***An update to our Kena community*** pic.twitter.com/rKoy33YWKZ — Kena: Bridge of Spirits (@emberlab) September 11, 2020

Announced during the PlayStation 5 event held in June, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a game that instantly caught everyone’s attention. With those gorgeous Pixar-like visuals, I honestly don’t care if the game comes out with the most generic combat/exploration system found in an action adventure game because, well, just look at it. Yet to craft something so beautiful, more time will be needed by Ember Labs as they announced on Twitter this weekend that they have “made the difficult decision to delay the release of Kena: Bridge of Spirits to Q1, 2021.” The blame lies on the ongoing pandemic situation as the “transition to working from home has caused development to move slower than we hoped.”

The Year of Delays strikes down another but at least it’s not a massive wait to get our hands on a game that more people should really be talking about. The game will be launching on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Windows early next year, so keep your eyes and ears open for it!

