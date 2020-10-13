King Arthur: Knight’s Tale turns the legend into a grim and dark turn-based strategy game

You’re in the dankest of forests, foul creatures have surrounded you, and the only thing you can rely on is your sword…when it’s your turn to strike that is. If you’ve ever wanted a more medieval take on XCOM, then do I have some good news for you! NeocoreGames, the Hungarian studio behind Warhammer 40K: Inquisitor and the Van Helsing games are back with a brand new project, that adds a properly grim flavour to the legend of King Arthur and his knights of the round table.

Having been in development for over a year, King Arthur: Knight’s Tale takes the classic tale of the noble monarch and adds a turn-based strategy RPG layer to the ancient tale. Set in the final days of the Arthurian era, players will step into the armour of Sir Mordred, who has been restored to life as an undead warrior and must now face against the king of Camelot:

You are Sir Mordred, the nemesis of King Arthur, the former black knight of the grim tales. You killed King Arthur, but with his dying breath, he struck you down. You both died – and yet, you both live. The Lady of the Lake, the ruler of the mystical island of Avalon brought you back to end a true nightmare. She wants you to go on a knightly quest. She wants you to finish what you have begun. Kill King Arthur – or whatever he has become after she took his dying vessel to Avalon.

"Expect the unexpected in the setting and the plot. If you are familiar with the legend of King Arthur, everything has been turned upside down," NeocoreGames' Patrik Csörnyei said. Choices will matter a lot during gameplay, and the campaign will put a big emphasis on moral choices which will change the course of the story. Roguelite gameplay elements will add some extra weight to the tactical and management decisions.









King Arthur: A Knight’s Tale screenshots

In the game, death is described as a final outcome, and any party members who fall in battle will be off the battlefield for good. Not only can injuries take a toll on your knights, but disease can also play a role in their wellbeing. Players will have to choose which members need to take a break between battles, and whose lives to risk.









King Arthur: A Knight’s Tale concept art

As for your personal army, you’ll be able to amass a group from more than 30 heroes who’ll have access to five skill classes, hundreds of abilities, and plenty of artifacts to increase their combat ability. You’ll need to keep your wits about you as well, as the turn-based tactics action will last well beyond the 20 story missions of the main campaign, numerous sidequests, and an endgame mode that was teased.

NeocoreGames plans to head to Kickstarter first for A Knight’s Tale, with an eye on launching the game in Q1 2021 on PC via Steam. A PC beta will also be released for supporters of the crowdfunding initiative, later in November.

