Larian Studios teases Baldur’s Gate 3 news in February

The development studio behind Divinity: Original Sin 2 will be sharing more news on the long await threequel on February 27th.

Baldur’s Gate. You just shivered, didn’t you? I know all you old folks really like that game. Whenever someone brings up “Best RPG of All Time”, someone who’s been around far longer than I will always chime in with Baldur’s Gate 1 and/or 2. Which is totally fine, don’t get me wrong about that. I played them years after they originally came out and they’re phenomenally good games. Interesting world, characters, dialogue and all-around dense and robust role-playing system. I’ll admit, I squealed just as much as you lot when Baldur’s Gate 3 was announced during E3 2019 and I squealed, even more, when I learned that Larian Studios would be at the helm of it all. They’re the team behind the Divinity: Original Sin games, a franchise I would suggest as being the best RPG of all time. Yet, despite that initial announcement and teaser trailer, Larian has been very quiet about Baldur’s Gate 3. Which seems to be about to change…

Announced through Larian Studios’ official Baldur’s Gate 3 witter account, the teaser didn’t reveal too much other than new information on the game other than more will be coming on February 27th, 2020. The tweet contained some behind-the-scenes shots of what I can only assume to be the development of Baldur’s Gate 3 with everyone’s favourite fictional author/guide to the mystic world of DnD, Volo, suggesting that much of the world as we once knew it has changed. “There’ve been many developments since last you were in Baldur’s Gate my friend. It’s time to return”, says Volo. Aw, isn’t it nice that he’s my friend? I feel so welcomed.

We obviously have no idea what this teaser is referring to specifically, but I think it would be fair to say that given how long ago BG3 was announced we could be in store for a gameplay trailer if we’re lucky and a cinematic if we’re less lucky. I’ll hedge my bets and take a guess that there’ll be at the very least four mindflayers in whatever trailer Larian puts out in the world. All we know for certain right now is that something is more definitely brewing.

