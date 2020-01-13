League of Legends card game, Legends of Runeterra, enters open beta testing next week

Built on Riot’s hyper-successful MOBA, Legends of Runeterra’s beta will run all the way through to the game’s as yet unknown final release.

Who doesn’t enjoy a good ol’ card game? I’ll be the first to admit that I was never hot on the idea of cards and decks and…other various card words in my video games. My logic was sound, I thought: I can shoot dudes with a very large missile gun, why would I ever choose some silly deck of cards over something as exhilarating as that? Well, three years and many, many, many hours later it turns out that I really enjoy Hearthstone. The magic of the simplicity and the allure of something far more complex than I’d initially thought possible kept me hooked for longer than I’d ever care to admit. It’s probably what Legends of Runeterra is looking at delivering when it launches its open beta season in just a few weeks. Lord, there aren’t enough hours in the day.

Based on Riot’s ultra-successful MOBA League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra is looking to become the next huge card game success and it’s apparently not shy to admit where it’s drawing its inspirations from. Players who were able to experience the game through closed “preview patches” have made it clear that it very much feels like Hearthstone with some Artifact sprinkled on top. Soon, we’ll be able to decide for ourselves where the similarities begin and end as Legends of Runeterra will start its open beta on January 24th. Players you have preregistered on the official Legends of Runeterra site will be able to access the beta a day early, but that’s only if you’ve got all your details in by January 20th.

Will Legends of Runeterra be enough to dethrone Hearthstone and Magic The Gathering Arena as the go-to card game for Internet nerds? Well, it’s obviously too early to say. Given how large and passionate the League of Legends fanbase is I can imagine the game being flooded with a lot of initial interest by players only to be abandoned by those looking for something more like a MOBA, although if you find yourself doing that this is a wake-up call. Look at yourself and your decisions. You need to be better.

Last Updated: