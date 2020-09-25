Left 4 Dead 2: The Last Stand, a community made update made official by Valve, has gone live

When was the last time you played Left 4 Dead 2? I’m willing to bet it was a while ago because that game’s pretty damn old. Funnily enough, I was playing it with a group of friends just the other week, and a weird thing happened during the national lockdown as my pals (and friends of friends) battled to socialise, so we sourced a game we definitely all had and that turned out to be Left 4 Dead 2. Let me tell you, in both competitive and cooperative modes, that game is phenomenally fun. So seeing that one last massive update hit the game… well, it’s enough to tickle my Jockey.

Titled “The Last Stand” update, this community-made update was deemed to be of such a high quality that it was officially endorsed by Valve who have now patched it into the main game rather than letting it sit in the Steam Workshop where it would likely go unnoticed by most players. So what does The Last Stand entail? Well, there’s a new campaign based off the original survival map, four new Scavenge Mode maps, a set of new melee weapons (a spade and a pitchfork), a whopping 26 new Survival Mode maps and 30 new achievements.

Beyond the actual content, there have been tweaks to old animations and the addition of some new ones, some unused dialogue added to the game, common infected models that have been ripped from Left 4 Dead 1 that weren’t included in the sequel for some reason and so many little bug fixes that I don’t have the time to list them all. Valve released a full set of patch notes so if that stuff gets you going, give it a read!

Left 4 Dead 2 will also be free to play this weekend and will be on sale for 80% off until 28 September on Steam, which is excellent news for anyone who’s desperate to play with friends who don’t have the game. Seriously, it holds up and it’s a great game in terms of PC accessibility. You don’t need a beast of a machine to run it, it’s easy to to pick up and play, and strangling your friends with the rotting tongue of a constantly smoking zombie… now that’s just a good evening right there.

