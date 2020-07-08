Mafia Definitive Edition has been definitively delayed to September

And you’ll never guess why! I will give you a clue though: If you wrote a song about it, it’d definitely sound like a cover version of My Sharona. For anyone looking to get their Godfather on, you’re going to have to be a tad bit more patient for developer Hangar 13’s massive retooling of the original Mafia game.

Slapped with the added challenge of developing a video game in a COVID-19 world whose only ray of sunshine so far has been the news of Brazil’s horrible president contracting a case of karma, Hangar 13 confirmed that Mafia: Definitive Edition wouldn’t hit its intended August 28 release date and would instead be a few weeks late. For now, the game’s new release date is September 25.

“Though we’d originally planned to release the game one month earlier on August 28, finalizing everything in time for that launch date has become increasingly challenging due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, and the last thing we want to do is compromise the quality of the experience,” Hangar 13 tweeted.

A development update for Mafia: Definitive Edition pic.twitter.com/6ahAqZZTOV July 7, 2020

From the beginning, this has been a passion project for us. Many of our developers helped create the original Mafia, and all of us are committed to crafting an updated experience worthy of that timeless classic. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we make Mafia: Definitive Edition the very best it can be for all of our fans worldwide.

Mafia Definitive Edition’s new release date puts it in competition against the likes of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remaster, Marvel’s Avengers and the latest Destiny 2 expansion, which happen to be much better odds than going up against Cyberpunk 2077 before that game decided to move its own release date to November.

