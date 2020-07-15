Marvel’s Avengers beta date announced for early August

It’s beyond strange to me that Marvel’s Avengers is less than a couple of months away. I say it’s strange because whenever I see more footage of that game…I’m reminded of how much I’m going to struggle to not be gravely disappointed in it. As a diehard comic book fan, I really want this game to be good. I know Darryn’s in the same boat and we’ll probably both play it and overlook it’s flaws but everything we’ve seen so far looks bland, boring and more than a little phoned in. Look, we won’t know for sure until we get our hands on it which won’t be too far in the future.

Marvel's Avengers beta dates announced



August 7 – PlayStation preorder Beta access begins



August 14 – Xbox and PC Preorder beta access begins, PlayStation open beta also begins



August 21 – Open beta across all platforms beginshttps://t.co/VP8xEzsLwA pic.twitter.com/My9Q9m7dW8 — Nibel (@Nibellion) July 15, 2020

Announced through a Twitter post, Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal have confirmed that the beta for Marvel’s Avengers kicks off next month with a range of different dates. PlayStation 4 users that pre-ordered the game will gain beta access on 7 August, Xbox and PC players who pre-ordered can hop in for a test drive on 17 August and then the open beta kicks off for everyone on all platforms on 21 August. To hype folks up (something which Square Enix and the developers definitely need to do), another War Table presentation will be held on 29 July.

The War Table will focus on what players can expect out of the beta. “We built the beta in such a way that you can experience most of things that you’ll be doing in the full game,” explained Creative Director Shaun Escayg.

That means playing a piece of the original single-player Avengers story campaign, fighting through co-op missions, experiencing hero and world progression, and exploring War Zones and DROP ZONES (and) a new kind of mission…

Let’s hope there’s enough meat on this thing’s bones to actually get people even vaguely interesting in the game.

