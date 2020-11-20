Marvel’s Avengers Kate Bishop DLC coming in December, Future Imperfect operation arriving in 2021

Oh right, Marvel’s Avengers is still a thing. While the Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics game has been seen as Anthem 2.0 since it was released, new content is still on the way for the beleagured live service title. The introduction of Kate Bishop AKA Best Hawkeye™ and new missions in Operation Taking AIM will drop into the game on December 8.

Like her mentor and original Hawkeye Clint Barton, Bishop also wields a bow and arrow with deadly precision, but she has a few other tricks up her sleeves as well. For close-quarters combat she can whip out a sword, she’s got a double jump to help her set up some breathing space, and if all that fails, Kate can pop a teleport ability using her repurposed AIM technology.

“When we were designing Kate’s kit, it was important to us that we balance the similarities between her and Clint with her unique stylistic differences,” Crystal Dynamics community engagement specialist Leilan Nishi explained on the PS Blog.

She learned much of what she knows from him, so we wanted that to be reflected in her abilities, but it was just as important for her to have her own Heroics, Intrinsics, and Takedowns that set her apart as a fighter with which to be reckoned. Playing as Kate means performing a battlefield dance where you’re never in one place for long. She’s equipped with repurposed AIM tech that uses quantum energy to power her rapid movements around her enemies. Her intrinsic attacks teleport her around enemies and deal increased sword damage. Her Blink skills lets her double jump, air dash, and traverse ledges via short-range teleportation. Kate can also parry enemies with Quantum Shift, which teleports her away from the attack to return and strike from behind. After all, using AIM’s own technology against them is a total Kate thing to do.

Her Ultimate ability looks pretty handy for knocking down heavy enemies, as Quantum Overdrive gives her unlimited bow energy and quantum-powered ammo. So what’s happening with the original Hawkeye then? Well there’s an interesting story actually! In the War Table video, Hawkeye can be seen meeting up with a version of the Hulk that is older, more intelligent, and balder.

Comic book fans will immediately recognise this version of the Hulk: That’s the Maestro, a survivor of an Earth reduced to ashes by war and an overlord who rules over what remains with a gamma-powered fist. That story will play out in Operation Future Imperfect, and the imagery within that tease seemed to back up a recent datamine that suggested that Black Panther and War Machine will be playable DLC characters.

If you’re really desperate to play it, Marvel’s Avengers is now backward compatible on the new Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles, but the free next-gen upgrades won’t be seen for a while yet. And compared to the likes of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Earth’s mightiest heroes don’t feel that mighty in the current build of the game that still needs a whole lot of work.

