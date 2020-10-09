Marvel’s Avengers will get less boring in the coming months, says Crystal Dynamics

Marvel’s Avengers arrived with a bang back in September, and while the game was alright for a few hours, it quickly fizzled out of momentum after launch. Various bugs and issues (many of which have since been patched) were present, but the biggest problem present was that the game simply couldn’t Hulk-smash its way into being a longterm hobby as intended.

When you’ve got a title that’s either boring or frustrating to play, players are bound to drop off and pursue more interesting alternatives instead. The numbers don’t lie either, as Avengers on PC rarely has more than 2000 players active on it at any given time. On console, it’s probably a similar story, but one that Crystal Dynamics studio head Scot Amos says will be rectified when new content arrives.

According to Amos, a new mission type called Outpost is on the way, two Hawkeyes will be added to the game soon, and new enemies will be menacing Earth’s mightiest mortals. “We have a number of new content pieces coming in the weeks ahead including: a totally new War Zone mission type called Tachyon Rifts, a new Outpost that’s a jumping off point for new story missions in the future, and AIM’s Cloning Lab, which requires a coordinated high-level group of four players to beat with new top-end loot rewards for finishing itm” Amos said in a statement to Kotaku.

And in each of these updates we do tuning and bug fixing to enhance the overall experience. In addition, we’ve announced two new Heroes coming in the near future: Kate Bishop in Operation: Taking AIM, and after that the double-feature Operation starring Clint Barton… this is the “two Hawkeyes” we mentioned in the last War Table. These new Operations pick up right from where the main Reassemble campaign ended in the core game and will propel the overall world story forward with new mysteries and villains, as well as new multi-player content. Lastly, we will continue to add new content to the game in the coming months as we address issues and overall game balance, including loot distribution and quality of life features everyone is clamoring for to improve our day-to-day experience from accessibility to co-op communication tools to balancing the economy! We are confident that we’ll see PC players (as well as those on Xbox One and PlayStation 4) return to the game as we add exciting new late-game content and demonstrate that we continue to be focused on improving the game.

Which is all well and good, but as for when it will arrive? That’s the big question, which Crystal Dynamics has yet to answer, as it plays its cards close to its chest and keeps fans in the dark. I like to think that gamers are more patient than we give them credit for, and having some sort of roadmap present would allay many a fear about the future of the game.

