The best Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, is coming to Marvel’s Avengers

I’m deep into Marvel’s Avengers so far, and you know what? I’m actually bloody enjoying the single-player experience so far, which contains a great story, characters, and a genuine love for the source material. More on that when I do a review in progress later in the week. For now, here’s a look at what’s on the horizon for Marvel’s Avengers! While the game has taken a lot of “inspiration” from Destiny, the roster of downloadable heroes is one area where Marvel’s Avengers has a chance to create something truly original when it kicks off proper this week.

Spider-Man will be a PlayStation exclusive, while Hawkeye will join the gang at a later point in time across all platforms. Clint Barton may be the original master of the bow, but he’s not the only amazing archer that’ll be getting ready to attack AIM synthoids with really sharp pointed sticks fired at high velocity. The best Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, will be the first free DLC character.

Barton’s protégé will join the game in the awkwardly-titled Operation Marvel’s Avengers: Kate Bishop – Taking AIM. Clearly the chap behind Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War is at it again. Kate’s story will kick off when the main campaign for Avengers ends, which apparently hints at the original Hawkeye being less trustworthy than he usually is. Go figure:

In the comics, Kate’s one of the original Young Avengers. Unlike the rest of her team, she’s got no powers save for pure skill and adorable brattitude. What she lacks in the extra-normal department she makes up for by being just that damn good at whatever she sets her mind to, essentially making her Marvel’s Batman but with fewer dead parents. She’s received training from Hawkeye, had plenty of adventures kicking ass across the American coasts and has gotten up to mischief on the way. Like I said, she’s the best Hawkeye.

She also looks like she’ll have a few tricks of her own in her quiver, in comparison to regular Hawkeye. Should be interesting to see how she operates, when the game and its surprisingly well-intentioned battle pass opens up to a wider audience.

