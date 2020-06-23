Marvel’s Avengers will have free PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrades

Nobody’s happy that Cyberpunk 2077 is being delayed into November. Well, almost nobody as Crystal Dynamics must have reacted like this when CD Projekt RED decided to drop that bombshell last week:

Anyway, last week was good news for Marvel’s Avengers, one of the last big live service attempts of this generation that has so far not seen too much hype thrown its way. Make no mistake, I do like what I see but I’m keen to feel how it handles in practice and like many fans, I’ hesitant to throw down cash on a game with a live service nature when we’re this close to the next-gen transition.

Here’s a treat though! Smart delivery! Square Enix has officially confirmed that Marvel’s Avengers will be up for a free upgrade from PS4 and Xbox One to PS5 and Xbox Series X, when said versions arrive on those machines. Players will be able to carry over their save-games and progression, with cross-generation multiplayer within the same console family also being supported.

Square Enix didn’t say what the upgrades will have to offer, other than the sales pitch that Microsoft and Sony have been hawking since the reveal of their consoles:

Featuring extremely fast load times, boosted resolution and fidelity, improved texturing and armor destruction, ray tracing, and more – Marvel’s Avengers will look and play great on next-gen systems. The PlayStation 5 experience will be seamless and dynamic, fully utilizing the ultra-high speed SSD, the PS5 DualSense advanced haptics, and immersive spatial audio. To fully customize their visual experience, PS5 will also provide players with their choice of Enhanced Graphics Mode or High Framerate mode.

Bigger, better and faster upgrades. Provided that the actual game is worth playing that is. More details are coming tomorrow, as co-op gameplay will be shown off in a War Table livestream from Crystal Dynamics. From there, it’s just a short wait until September 4 and an even longer wait for my constant whinging to result in Lockjaw (THE GOODEST INHUMAN BOY) making his way into the game.

Last Updated: