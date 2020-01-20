Marvel’s Iron Man VR the latest game to get delayed

VR hasn’t set the world on fire, but it has given the world some incredible experiences that just wouldn’t work outside of that medium. Yeah, look, I’m mostly talking about Beat Saber, but there are plenty of games to look forward to that’ll use VR properly. One of those anticipated games was Marvel’s Iron Man VR for PlayStation’s VR kit. Originally scheduled for release next month, it’s now been pushed back to May – and is the second Marvel game to be delayed in the last week.

Says developer Camouflaj on Twitter:

“In order to deliver on our vision and meet the high expectations of our amazing community, we’ve made the difficult decision to move Marvel’s Iron Man VR to a May 15, 2020 release. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding. You’ll be hearing from us again soon!”

The game’s an original adventure with a new take on Tony Stark that’s disconnected from the MCU.

“Tony Stark has retired from making weapons and instead creates technology used to battle evil as Iron Man. After several years as a world-famous Super Hero, Tony is attacked by the mysterious Ghost, a hacker and anti-corporate activist who repurposes old Stark Industries weapons. In her efforts to topple his empire, Ghost attacks Stark’s corporate locations around the world, leading to ever-escalating stakes and a final showdown.”

It seems like an okay game, and I think of the big mainstream superheroes, Iron Man is one of the most natural fits for VR.

That’s about the hundred billionth game that’s been delayed to later in 2020, joining Marvel’s Avengers, Cyberpunk 2077, Doom Eternal, The Last of Us 2, animal Crossing, Final Fantasy VII Remake and more as game that’ve been moved to later in the year. It’s made the release calendar for the beginning of the year pretty damned sparse.

