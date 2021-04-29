Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition arrives May 6, your PC probably can’t run it

Developer 4A Games has a talent for knocking out some good-looking titles set in the bleakest of worlds, with Metro Exodus being a prime example here. If you bought the PC version of the game when it first came out, then it would have looked stellar on a chunky rig. If you’ve been looking for a chance to show off what an impulse buy in the black market PC hardware can produce, then good news!

Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition lands for free on May 6, and this upgraded version is looking downright stunning. For the rest of you graphics card plebs, it’s time to keep reinforcing the lie that your PC is purely for less-demanding indie games. There there, we all know the sad and awful truth, you bankrupt gamer you.

Anyway, if your PC can handle the graphical pressure then there’s a whole lot of traced rays to look forward to, as well as a hefty portion of up to 80 gigglebytes to spend as the enhanced edition of Metro Exodus is a whole new download to factor in. According to the announcement through the official site, advanced ray tracing reflections and support for DLSS2.0 on Nvidia hardware will be offered, but that in turn means that the game will require a ray tracing capable GPU as the bare minimum entry point hardware.

Ray tracing cannot be turned off and 4A doesn’t plan to add AMD Super Resolution to the package either. Save transfers will work on the game (except for the Microsoft Store version that is), so you’ll be able to pick up from the last chapter you were playing but not the progress inside of that level. Digital Foundry has a decent breakdown of the game running on AMD RX 6800 XT and Nvidia’s RTX 3080 cards, but as the video suggests, it’s the Nvidia option that provides the best visuals.

And worry not console gamers! A next-gen console version of Metro: Exodus is also in development, with an eye on bringing its chugga-chugga-choo-choo action to PS5 and Xbox Series X later on in the year.

Last Updated: