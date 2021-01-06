Minecraft Earth is being taken behind the barn for a June shut down

Minecraft Earth, a game that too few people were actually able to play, is unfortunately being shut down by Microsoft. According to the behemoth company, in a world where the coronavirus has been and will continue to be an ongoing issues for humanity, Minecraft Earth has no hope of survival. It’s a real pity because the project was genuinely cool: A mobile AR game that allowed folks to “see” Minecraft structures and items in the real world through the lens of their phones.

Players would have been able to build their own structures or collaborate with other players to create whatever they wanted. Unfortunately, that sense of community is what killed the game, in a sense.

Microsoft released a blog post statement regarding the axing of the game wherein it explained that, “Minecraft Earth was designed around free movement and collaborative play – two things that have become near impossible in the current global situation”.

The post announced that one last update for the game was being pushed out last night which essentially just makes it more comfortable in its death bed. It includes the removal of an monetization, the release of all unreleased content, and reductions on time requirements for crafting, among other improvements.

Minecraft Earth will officially close on 30 June and for users still sitting with a bunch of Rubies, the game’s premium currency, in their pocket Microsoft will be replacing them with Minecoins to use on the Minecraft Marketplace.

Anyone that made a purchase within Minecraft Earth will also be given a free copy of Minecraft (Bedrock version) which is a nice touch but let’s be honest, the folks playing Minecraft Earth probably already have the game on other platforms. “We’re eternally grateful for the amazing talent in the Minecraft community. This was not an easy decision, and we’re doing everything we can to make sure you get the most out of Minecraft Earth before it sunsets,” concluded Microsoft’s announcement.

