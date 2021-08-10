Microsoft and Ninja Theory Announce a New Update to Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Games developer, Ninja Theory, originally made a name for themselves with the development of action games with high production values like Heavenly Sword, Enslaved: Journey to the West and DMC: Devil May Cry.

They then went on to up the ante (not to be confused with up your antie, HvR) with the release of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. Not a big budget game, Hellblade landed somewhere between an AAA game and an Indie release, with just 15 developers working on it.

The game focuses on Senua, an 8th century Celtic warrior, struggling with mental trauma and all sorts of crazy like a box of frogs, believed to be a curse as she tries to save her lover’s soul from the Norse goddess Hela. Hela crazy if you ask me…heyooo. Obviously the line “till death do us part” doesn’t feature here…

Anyway…

The studio worked with mental health specialists, people suffering from psychosis, as well as neuroscientists to really capture what it’s like to struggle with mental illness.

From the amount of BAFTA awards the studio won for the title, I would say it worked. Crazy right?

The game’s success has led to the studio starting to work on a sequel called Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 which was revealed at The Game Awards 2019, as well as catch the eye of Microsoft who would then acquire the studio outright.

Who can forget the awesome announcement trailer? (It’s not porn and is safe for work, I promise).

This has led to the studio optimizing Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice for the new gen Xbox Systems.

The trailer highlights the latest features to be added to the title’s Xbox Series X/S optimization, including enriched visuals and DirectX Ray Tracing. The game also features a resolution mode, which allows players to experience the game in 4K as well as other upgrades.

The upgrade is free to current owners and Xbox Game Pass users, so you can experience the game again or for the first time with pwetty gwaffix while you wait for the sequel to drop.

