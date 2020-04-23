Minimal Affect looks like a Rick and Morty version of Mass Effect and I’m down with that

And no, Mass Effect Andromeda doesn’t count. It’s not a parody if it’s official! What Mass Affect is on the other hand, is a weird combination of that beloved space opera franchise, an animation style that looks like it liberally borrowed a few aesthetic touches from Rick & Morty, and a third-person action game. Only much less subtle. I’ll still give it a go! Here’s the trailer for it:

Looks alright! Parody is a difficult genre to pull off, but there’s one key element to getting it right: Having some actual passion for the source material. That’s an element that developer Toadman Studios want to emphasise in Minimal Affect, which the studio calls a love letter to adult animation and a beloved video game franchise. “Minimal Affect is our homage to some of the greatest sci-fi RPGs, movies, and shows that we absolutely love,” said Rasmus Davidsson, Creative Director on Minimal Affect in a press release.

While the story is ridiculous, the gameplay certainly is not – this is a fully fledged action-RPG created in the art-style of adult animation you know and love. It’s a super galactic tale of space adventure, comedy and questionable morality.

It’s you, a gang of misfits and all manner of hijinks to get involved in when you step inside the Star Alliance Balding Eagle spaceship. Toadman say that Minimal Affect combines story with good ol’ action and “a LOT of space alien combat”. Beneath the homage and satire, there’s an actual game under the space-hood where you’ll guide your team of miscreants, learn a bunch of skills and use them to blast new orifices into enemies as you travel the galaxy.

Sounds like fun! You can expect to face the totally not the Reapers in 2021 when Minimal Affect hits PC and console.

