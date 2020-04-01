Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is out now on PS4, coming to PC and Xbox One next month

I have some news to tell you guys, but just remember one thing when you all gather to listen to my glorious voice: No rushing.

Long considered the best campaign that Call of Duty has to offer, 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 set the gold standard for Activision’s premiere boots on the ground franchise. As elegant as James Bond in a casino shootout, more explosive than Michael Bay’s wettest dreams and traveling across the globe in epic fashion, Modern Warfare 2 is the template that Call of Duty followed for more than a decade.

Even today, the original PC, PS3 and Xbox 360 version is still well good. It does a look a touch archaic though, save for Captain Price’s magnificent facial hair which never goes out of style. Fortunately, the remastered version is now live! Leaked a couple of days ago, Modern Warfare 2’s remastered campaign is currently sitting on digital shelves, waiting to be downloaded.

It’ll be a month-long exclusive for PS4, and then it’ll head to PC and Xbox One. Aside from the original campaign, you’re getting a game that now has 4K and HDR support, while the PC version will benefit from ultrawide monitor support and unlimited frame-rates. Players who purchase the game get their hands on the Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle for Warzone as well as numerous other goodies:

UDT Classic Ghost Skin

2 Weapon Blueprints

Weapon Charm

Finishing Move

Voice Quip

Animated Calling Card

Emblem

2 Battle Pass Tier Skips

Not a bad deal for some properly good nostalgia.

