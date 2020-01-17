Modern Warfare’s first season will be extended by around two weeks

Infinity Ward has stated that this is to allow players to catch up with all the bonus content and events that will be added in the next few weeks.

I appreciate a good season as much as the next guy, but I don’t think I’ve ever completed one. We’re talking seasons in video games now, not the annual meteorological changes that occur due to the rotation of the Earth both on its own axis and around the sun. Just to make that clear.

I like the idea behind them, I really. Incentivising players to stick with a game a little longer than usual to unlock all sorts of cool free stuff and, if you can afford it, even more stuff with the inclusion of battle passes that have seemingly come into effect with every AAA game around the planet. My problem with seasons is that there are so many games out there that I want to play, you know? My backlog is big enough as it is with extending it out further because I’m grinding out items in a season. Infinity Ward has had a similar issue with the first season of Modern Warfare which they have announced will be extended for roughly two weeks.

The first season which was meant to end at the beginning of January, will now only be ending on February 11th. Infinity Ward has stated that this is to provide players with an extra opportunity to complete all the new content that is being added in the next few weeks. Apparently Infinity Ward just can’t stop churning out new events and unlockables. These will include “…a host of new items and challenges will arrive, including an in-game Challenge to earn the new Crossbow weapon, more remixed game modes, new playlists, and more in the Store to discover”.

Infinity Ward explains that during the extended period there will be, “be 2XP, 2X Weapon XP, and 2X Tier Progression to help you finish up your Officer Ranks and Tiers, and get you ready for an exciting Season Two.” So if you’ve just been a little too busy to complete that first season of Modern Warfare, it looks like you’ll have a bit longer to get it all wrapped out and maybe get some extra goodies out of it too.

