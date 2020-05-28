Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath – How to perform every Friendship (And what they look like!)

Mortal Kombat is known for two things: Blood and even more blood. Fresh out of the arcades in the early 1990s and straight into the mainstream with its controversial gore that had many an overzealous mom calling for the game to be banned, Mortal Kombat made its name with gratuitous violence and over the top finishing moves.
What if you don’t like blood though? Maybe you’ve got an aversion to seeing some crimson spilled from a digital collection of flesh and meat, even if said opponent happens to be an interdimensional ruler from another world attempting to make the skulls of fallen enemies a bold fashion choice as seasonal headwear.
That’s where Friendships come in! First introduced in Mortal Kombat 2, Friendships have been a tongue in cheek finishing move, emphasising rainbows and happiness over the signature blood and gore of Mortal Kombat. They’re back inside of Mortal Kombat 11 and its Aftermath expansion, with every character having access to them.
Now yes, you can see the Friendship for your chosen character from within the game menu, but that’s a chore. Flicking back and forth to memorise that string of inputs? YAWN. Instead, here’s the full collection of moves that you’ll need to pull off to show off the power of your Friendship, all listed in an alphabetical format below to make things easier for your crib notes.
Quick note: For the actual input, I’ve listed the PlayStation 4 attack button first, followed by the Xbox One input. Easy and simple. Also something worth mentioning: Every Friendship is performed from the Middle distance of the screen, so make certain you have roughly one jump kick of space between you and your vanquished opponent.
Baraka – Nailed it
Back, Forward, Down, Down, Square/X
Cassie Cage – Feeling cute, might delete later
Back, Forward, Down, Down, Square/X
Cetrion – Serenity
Down, Down, Down, Down, Square/X
D’vorah – I feel pretty
orward, Back, Down, Forward, Triangle/Y
Erron Black – What the duck
Forward, Back, Down, Back, Cross/A
Frost – Frost-capades
Forward, Back, Forward, Back, Cross/A
Fujin – Let’s go fly a kite
Back, Down, Back, Down, Triangle/Y
Geras – Beach Party
Forward, Down, Forward, Down, Circle/B
Jade – I want kandy
Forward, Down, Down, Down, Triangle/Y
Jacqui Briggs – Wibbly wobbly kronibop
Down, Down, Down, Down, Triangle/Y
Jax Briggs – Sexy Jax-a-phone
Forward, Back, Down, Down, Triangle/Y
Johnny Cage – Dub Dub WB
Back, Forward, Back, Down, Triangle/Y
Joker – Come on, Bats
Down, Down, Down, Down, Cross/A
Kabal – Bop it
Back, Down, Forward, Down, Square/X
Kano – Kiss the cook
Forward, Back, Forward, Back, Triangle/Y
Kollector – One man band
Back, Forward, Down, Down, Triangle/Y
Kotal Kahn – G.T.L.
Down, Back, Down, Forward, Cross/A
Kitana – Do you want to build a Shao Kahn?
Forward, Down, Down, Foward, Cross/A
Kung Lao – Kung-ductor
Forward, Back, Forward, Back, Circle/B
Liu Kang – Shaolin Hustle
Back, Down, Down, Back, Triangle/Y
Nightwolf – Matokan Sideshow
Forward, Back, Forward, Down, Square/X
Noob Saibot – Me and my shadow
Down, Back, Down, Forward, Cross/A
Raiden – Earthrealm’s Got Talent
Down, Back, Forward, Down, Circle/B
Robocop – Breakin’ it down
Back, Down, Forward, Down, Circle/B
Scorpion – Teddy-ality
Forward, Back, Forward, Back, Circle/B
Shang Tsung – Rainbow konnection
Back, Back, Down, Forward, Circle/B
Shao Kahn – Winner winner Outworld dinner
Down, Forward, Down, Forward, Triangle/Y
Sheeva – Krystal clear
Forward, Back, Down, Down, Square/X
Sindel – Sweet serenade
Back, Down, Down, Up, Cross/A
Skarlet – Masterpiece
Down, Down, Down, Down, Square/X
Sonya Blade – Fetch, good drone
Down, Forward, Down, Down, Square/X
Spawn – Hellish desire
Back, Down, Forward, Down, Square/X
Sub-Zero – Frosty treats
Down, Down, Forward, Forward, Square/X
Terminator T-800 –Stuntman
Forward, Down, Forward, Down, Cross/A
Last Updated: May 28, 2020