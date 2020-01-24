Mortal Kombat 11 is finally (and properly) nerfing Geras

You’ve booted up Mortal Kombat 11. You’re feeling confident, you think your combos can cause some real damage if they connect and you want to try them out in the ultimate showdown against some other fella from who knows where on this planet. Then it happens. Out of all the characters they could pick, they choose Loud Noise Geras, the current scourge of online.

Why wouldn’t they though? Geras is an absolute unit and a powerhouse, able to wreck your day with a variety of abilities that allow him to chop massive swathes of green off of your health bar. He can punish players in an instant, his Krushing Blows are absurd and he combines offense with speed to dish out extinction level event amounts of pain. Even with a few nerfs since Mortal Kombat 11 launched last year, Geras still holds the top dog spot in the overall online rankings. Nerf Geras is essentially the rallying cry of our generation.

And that nerf is finally happening! Again! In a new patch, Netherrealm have added some molasses to Geras that throw in extra startup frames to some of his moves. Frames are essentially a unit of time within fighting games, cells of animation that quickly telegraph what attacks are coming from characters and allow a player with fast reflexes to plan for the impact of that move.

Geras will now see his Matter of Time combo utilise 25 startup frames of data, recover three frames slower and thus strip some efficiency from the overall attack. Here’s the full breakdown on how he’s being rejiggered:

Titan Charge (Getup / Block Attack Up + Back Punch) now has 9 startup frames (up from 6)

Time Splash (Jump Down + Back Punch) now has 5 less frames of blockstun

The Deathless Giant (Towards + Back Punch, Front Punch) now has 4 more frames of hit advantage, 5 less frames of recovery on hit, and its cancel frame occurs 1 frame later

Matter Of Time (Towards + Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch) now has 25 startup frames (up from 20) and recovers 3 frames slower

Sand Trap and Quick Sand causes 5 less frames of blockstun when it is Flawless Blocked

Temporal Advantage hit region slightly adjusted when opponent is in a combo

Will Geras be any less potent in Mortal Kombat 11? Not exactly, but his power won’t be overwhelmingly over the top either, creating a nice balance overall. That and I’m laughing in Shao Kahn over here as my boyee still slaps thanks to his recent buffs that prove that it’s always hammer time. Netherrealm has also adjusted several other characters across the board, including Johnny Cage, Skarlet and the Terminator. Here’s a quick look at how they’ve been patched:

Cetrion – Far H2 P0rt now costs 2 bars of Defensive Gauge (up from 1)

Beyond that, you’ve got the usual adjustments to the overall game, more recipes for the Krypt and stage specific tweaks. You can grab the update right now on PS4 and Xbox One, with PC, Switch and Stadia patches arriving later on. Don’t forget that early access to the Joker kicks off on January 28, with a full rollout on February 4. Let’s put a smile on that face!

