Mortal Shell looks like Sekiro fused with Diablo, watch the reveal trailer here

We’re getting closer to the halfway point of the year, some of the biggest games of 2020 have already arrived and it’s time to see what’s new in the hood. Dodge rolls, heavy damage for blundering attacks and relentless foes? Oh yeah, it’s all coming together in the genre of souls-like action, as the latest game to take a few pages out of the From Software book has been revealed.

Called Mortal Shell, the new action RPG challenger to the Dark Souls throne already appears to have plenty going for it. It’s as pretty as it is spooky, the combat looks absolutely meatier than my last heart attack-inducing pizza and it’ll actually be hitting PC, PS4 and Xbox One soon. Here’s the reveal trailer for it:

Here’s the lore:

Awakening as an empty vessel, you will enter into a shattered and twisted world where the remains of humanity wither and rot. Implored to do the bidding of the mysterious “Dark Father,” you must traverse this tattered landscape and track down hidden sanctums of devout followers. There, in Mortal Shell’s most hallowed grounds, you must overcome formidable foes and harvest the sacred glands. You won’t be truly alone when the dead litter your path: Scattered across this land are the remnant anima of lost warriors who can be inhabited to gain their unique abilities and knowledge of weapons. The Dark Father is desperate for you to complete your task — but to what end?

Discover “Shells” to Suit Your Playstyle

The lost remains of defeated warriors are yours to unearth. Awaken these Mortal Shells, occupy their bodies and significantly widen your understanding of different forms of combat. Inhabit a Shell that best fits your style and utilizes their own unique mastery of skills and weapon upgrades.

Iron Sharpens Iron

Combat is strategic and deliberate. Survival demands superior awareness, precision and instincts. You must commit your sword only when an opportunity opens. Calculate your parries to unleash devastating counterblows.

Non-linear Campaign

Draw your own path across marsh-infested lowlands, through a gargantuan cathedral of obsidian rock, and into an ancient crypt frozen into the crest of a mountain.

Deep Upgrade Paths

The stronger your connection to each Mortal Shell grows, the better you can harness their innate talents. Craft unique upgrades, sharpen your blade with acid, and study dark arcane abilities that imbue your attacks with supernatural devastation.

Face Haunting Foes

Your path is guarded by desperate adversaries, devoted to inscrutable gods. Behold creatures both pitiable and grotesque, but do not let fear halt your journey. Muster your courage and face them down.

Developed by AAA Veterans

Mortal Shell has been developed by a coalition of seasoned veterans with an unbridled passion for the soulslike genre.

Not my cup of tea, but hot damn if that isn’t a handsome game to look at. Developer Cold Symmetry appears to be most inspired by From Software’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and its emphasis of pushing into foes with parries and counters is augmented by a neat magic system. The developer may be fresh out of the oven, but the talent inside certainly isn’t as co-founder Anton Gonzalez happened to be a senior environment artist at Sucker Punch while co-founder Vitaly Bulgarov had a tour of duty at Blizzard as a senior cinematic artist.

Considering that everything shown above is being developed by a core team of just 15 people, and Mortal Shell looks like a moody slice of precise gloomy action. With a Q3 release this year, it should be out at its latest by the end of September. Green Day needs to cancel their hibernation this year.

