Most Expensive Gaming Mouse for Sale – Ranging from $70 To Over $200+

When it comes to gaming on a PC, a great gaming mouse is vital. A good mouse not only has excellent sensors for lightning-quick response times, but also countless buttons for keymapping and perhaps even custom weights and other extra features, like interchangeable parts. While most of us wouldn’t think twice about spending $50-70 on a quality mouse, some extreme PC gamers take their standards much higher; they want a top-of-the-line device that costs well over the $100 mark. But what is the most expensive gaming mouse for sale? And is it worth paying for it?

You’ve probably heard of the best gaming keyboards, but what about a great mouse? Just like the keyboard that’s going to be your main input device, you’ll want something a little better than what comes with your computer. The best gaming mice offer solid sensors and software for personalization and customization. Plus, if you spend most of your time gaming on a desktop PC, it can be quite soothing to have a solid device that fits in the palm of your hand.

In this article, we have identified the most expensive gaming mice for sale, and analyzed their various different features and performance.

You’ll be able to choose a mouse that’s perfect for your needs with our recommendations…

Most Expensive Gaming Mouse – The Top 10

Corsair Nightsword RGB – $70

This is one of the best mice for MOBA games. If you’re in search of a mouse for MOBA games, look no further than Corsair’s Nightsword RGB. This gaming mouse comes with a PixArt PMW3391 optical sensor with a native 18,000 DPI and adjustable DPI. It also comes with Ten fully programmable buttons.

This premium gaming mouse comes with a second set of weights for heavier or lighter use. The extra weights allow you to change the weight between 119 grams and 141 grams. You can get 120 different configurations by using two sets of weights with six mounting locations.

Razer Death Adder Elite Gaming Mouse – $70

The Razer Death Adder Elite gaming mouse is one of the best gaming mice on the market. It is one of the decently priced, but if you take your gaming seriously, it’s worth it. It costs $69.99, but it has a lot of great features that make it worth the price tag.

It comes with a high precision 16000 DPI Optical sensor that tracks up to 200 inches per second (IPS). It also has a response time of 1ms. This mouse has an ergonomic design that makes it very comfortable to use and ensures reduced fatigue during play.

The buttons on this mouse are mechanical switches that are built to last 50 million clicks and they are very responsive. This mouse also comes with fully customizable Chroma RGB lighting for you to customize your own color scheme for your mouse.

Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE – $90

There are a lot of gaming mice on the market, but there are few that are focused on MOBA gaming. For those of you who don’t know, MOBAs such as DOTA and League of Legends have been trending for quite some time now. Players compete against each other in team-oriented games, which require a great deal of precision and speed if you want to win.

If you’re into MOBA games, it’s important to use a mouse that is not only comfortable, but also optimized for these types of games.

When it comes to gaming peripherals, you likely want quality and performance. You want a mouse that works well, feels good in your hands, and doesn’t suffer from any noticeable lag. Say hello to the Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE. Tucked inside that sleek aluminum unibody chassis is an ultra-fast Pixart PAW3392 native 18,000 DPI optical sensor

Tucked inside that sleek aluminum unibody chassis is an ultra-fast Pixart PAW3392 native 18,000 DPI optical sensor combined with the low-latency Bluetooth wireless technology and highly responsive Hyper-polling rate, and you’ve got a mouse that can handle even the most frantic gameplay with ease.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse – $150

Logitech’s G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is one of the most popular wireless gaming mice out there. It it’s definitely up there with some of the best wireless gaming mice for PC.

The mouse comes with Logitech’s famous Hero 25K sensor with 100-25,600 max dpi settings. This is the same sensor that you can find in Logitech’s wired G502 and G602 variants.

Of course, the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse also comes with 6 arrangeable weights to help you balance the mouse, making it perfect for any type of gamer.

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is a great addition to any gamer’s arsenal, and is one of the best wireless gaming mouses on the market.

This mouse has been designed with comfort and performance in mind, making it a great choice for gamers who play for extended periods of time. The high-tech design of the mouse allows for quick and smooth movements, which is ideal for gamers who play first-person-shooter games as well as MMOs.

Steel Series Rival 700 Gaming Mouse – $150

There are a lot of gaming mice on the market today. Whether you are looking for a mouse that is optimized for FPS games, RTS games, or MMO games, there is bound to be a mouse that fits your needs.

Below, we will look at the Steel Series Rival 700 gaming mouse and see what makes it different than other mice on the market.

Steel Series has been in the business of creating high-quality gaming peripherals for many years now. They have created some of the most well-received gaming keyboards, headsets, and even mice. The Steel Series Rival 700 is one of their latest releases, and it comes with an OLED screen.

The main feature of this mouse is its vibrating tactical alerts. These alerts can notify you when you’re low on health in a game like CS:GO, or when someone is approaching around a corner in PUBG. This improves your reaction time, which can give you an edge over others in multiplayer games.

The Steel Series Rival 700 also has RGB lighting that can be customized using the SteelSeries software. You can also use this software to set macros on the fly or adjust DPI settings. This makes it simple to customize this mouse exactly how you want it to perform.

Razer Mamba Chroma – $120

The Razer Mamba Chroma is a high-performance gaming mouse that combines the capabilities of an optical mouse with the responsiveness of a mechanical mouse. The Mamba has a 16000 DPI Mouse Sensor that delivers pinpoint accuracy and unsurpassed tracking.

You can adjust the optical sensor in increments of 100 DPI, ranging from 1000 to 6400 DPI. The Mamba features ten independently programmable Hyperesponse buttons, which have been designed for increased speed and actuation accuracy.

The Razer Mamba Chroma is an expensive mouse with an expensive price tag of $120. This wireless mouse comes with a great deal of features and is designed for the gamer community. If you’re looking for a high-performance wireless mouse, then this one might be for you.

Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum – $105

The Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum is a high-end gaming mouse. It is a wireless gaming mouse that comes with RGB lighting, PMW3366 Optical Gaming Sensor, adjustable 200-12000 DPI range and full RBG lighting for up to 16.8 million color combinations.

Till now many of the gamers were using wired mice but after the launch of this wireless gaming mouse, they are totally different from the wired ones. The mouse uses the latest technology to provide an all-day performance with a single charge, which makes it different from others.

Razer Naga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse – $150

Img Source – PCMag

The Razer Naga Chroma is the new flagship of the Razer Naga line. It’s a gaming mouse designed for MOBA/MMO games. Razer claims that it’s 25% faster than competing wireless mice, by using their HyperSpeed wireless technology. This technology reduces latency and interference significantly.

The mouse is also equipped with a 20K DPI optical sensor and has a max speed of 200 inches per second. The mouse has 3 interchangeable side panels with 2, 6, and 12 button configurations, allowing for more flexibility in button mapping. This will be useful for gaming, where you need to use all your skills to win.

The included software, Synapse 2.0 allows you to customize the look of your mouse, with 16.8 million color combinations supported by included preset profiles.

The Razer Naga is currently available on Amazon at a price of $150, which makes it a professional gaming mouse for serious gamers.

Razer Lancehead Wireless Gaming Mouse – $150 – 3rd Most Expensive Gaming Mouse

There are a lot of things that gamers look for in an ideal gaming mouse. The right weight, the right grip, the right amount of buttons, ergonomics and wireless performance are just some of the most important factors that gamers take into consideration nowadays.

Well, Razer has been working on their new flagship gaming mice and it seems like they have done it perfectly this time.

Razer has gone all out with the Razer Lancehead Wireless Gaming Mouse, truly making it one of the best gaming mice to date.

The mouse comes with a 16,000 DPI 5G optical sensor which is quite impressive and will definitely add to your gaming experience. The other thing that makes this mouse so special is that it comes with customizable Chroma lighting which will enable you to choose from more than 16 million different colors and patterns while playing your game.

It also comes with support for Razer Synapse 2.0 which means that you can save all your gaming profiles on the cloud and access them from any system as long as you own the Razer Lancehead. You don’t need to worry about software updates either because everything is handled automatically by Razer’s servers.

Swiftpoint Z Gaming Mouse – $180 – 2nd Most Expensive Gaming Mouse For Sale

Img Source – PCGamer

The Swiftpoint Z is an innovative mouse (review here) that is a favorite of many gamers, which is why it comes with almost $30 discount from its original price. The mouse comes with a 12,000 DPI optical sensor, 13 buttons and Omron switches. It also has customizable RGB lighting, which you can change according to your preference.

The mouse has an OLED display so you can see the input latency of the mouse and other statistics in real time. This mouse is not only good for gaming but also for graphics design and photo editing. The mouse costs around $180 on Amazon.com.

Mad Catz R.A.T. Pro X3 Gaming Mouse – $220 – The Most Expensive Gaming Mouse For Sale

With a price tag of around $220 (£199 at Currys in the UK), Mad Catz R.A.T Pro X3 is the most expensive gaming mouse on our list. But it’s also the most professional one and a masterfully engineered piece of hardware.

Tournament grade gaming mice like this one are designed to be as comfortable as possible for professional gamers who play for hours on end every day. It’s meant to be used with either hand, it has a large array of programmable buttons and can withstand up to 50G of acceleration and 250 inches per second in movements.

This mouse is not just the best mouse for gaming, but it’s also an engineering marvel that allows gamers to take their performance to the next level.

Read our gaming mice review for small hands and big hands.

