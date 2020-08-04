MUTE Protocol, a limited time event in Rainbow Six Siege, starts this week

Looking at Rainbow Six Siege in the year of our Lord 2020, it’s an almost unrecognisable beast from what was first announced all those years ago. No, stop focusing on the gameplay differences for a second, that’s not what I’m talking about. What started out as a game that prided itself on tense, real-life situations with characters that were, ostensibly, just people with training, has become a massive collection of mercenaries with characters that can breathe underwater and be launched into space and I don’t know, I don’t play Siege so those are wrong but I’m fairly certain one of those folks has gills and that’s weird. Anyway back on topic, MUTE Protocol is a cool sci-fi spin on Secure Area that starts later this week and it looks cool!

If you’ve played Secure Area, you know exactly what to expect from this revamped game mode. Five attackers have to shut down some ominous thing called the MUTE Protocol while Defenders must obviously stop them from doing all of that nonsense. Gameplay will be exactly the same as the original game mode with the addition of a “morphing” feature which will allow Attackers to switch between drone and operator forms, and will see Defenders able to travel through the game’s cameras to scope out the area in excessive detail. Interestingly, thirteen operators will not be available in MUTE Protocol, including Blitz, Montagne, Caveira, Goyo, Clash, Echo, Dokkaebi, Valkyrie, Maestro, Mute, Thatcher, Twitch and Mozzie. One has to assume that these operators were banned because they’d break the game mode a little, so good on Ubisoft for pulling the trigger on that early.

MUTE Protocol will add 26 new cosmetic items to the game, including exclusive equipment for a handful of operators such as Lion, Jackal, Ying, Oryx and Virgil. Everything is kicking off tonight, 4 August and will run for two weeks to conclude on 17 August, so you have roughly two weeks to invest in all those special items and gaze up on that sci-fi aesthetic.

