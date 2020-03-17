My bloody Valentine – Resident Evil 3 gets a demo on March 18

If there’s something strange in your Raccoon City neighborhood, who you going to call? Someone else I hope, because this is a case of the not so supernatural that requires more than just a quartet of paranormal exterminators armed with proton packs to solve! Actually scratch that, somebody mod the Ghostbusters into Resident Evil, that’d be awesome.

Anyway, while the effects of proton packs throwing highly focused and radially polarised protons may be an experiment we’ll never see used on the undead, nothing beats crossing the streams with high velocity lead to put the mortally challenged back in the grave. Resident Evil 3 is mere days away, and Capcom is looking to build some hype with a demo.

Jill Valentine’s Day will kick off on March 18, with Capcom saying that the console and PC demo will have a fair chunk of content within it. “We’re excited to announce that this highly anticipated demo for Resident Evil 3 is just a few days away,” Capcom said in a blog post.

Featuring a slice of the full game that launches on April 3rd, you’ll step into the shoes of Jill Valentine as she attempts to make a desperate escape from Raccoon City as it rapidly descends into chaos. While there’s a bit more focus on action in Resident Evil 3 compared to last year’s Resident Evil 2, you won’t want to go in guns blazing – it may be a demo, but you’ll need to conserve your ammo and items if you want to stand a chance of surviving. We don’t want to spoil the fun of letting you all explore the demo on your own, so get ready for a quick trip to Raccoon City on March 19!

Beyond that, there’ll also be a demo for Resident Evil Resistance, the add-on co-op horror game that’ll be part of Resident Evil 3. “An Open Beta for Resident Evil Resistance will be kicking off on March 27th, providing everyone with a chance to try out this asymmetrical co-op horror game set in the Resident Evil universe,” Capcom added.

Take on the role of a Survivor as part of a team of four trying to escape from a twisted experiment designed to push them to their limits. If you’re feeling sinister, take control as a Mastermind, watching the Survivors progress through cameras as you attempt to thwart their escape by placing traps and creatures while manipulating the environment to your advantage.

Resident Evil 3 will be out in all of its all STAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAARS glory on April 3. Hey now, you’re a cop star, get your game on.

