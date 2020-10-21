Nature is healing, PS5 controllers are being spotted in the wild

With humanity trapped indoors, various species of video game hardware long since thought to be extinct has begun to roam the empty streets of our once-glorious civilisation. Ouya consoles have emerged from their trash pile burrows to scavenge for cheap Android games, the lakes are home to flocks of WonderSwan handhelds, and just this morning I had my face ripped off by an Atari Jaguar.

Also spotted in the wild? A new breed of PlayStation controller! Now that the PlayStation 5 is tantalisingly close to being released, stores are getting ready and stocking up. Or filling their cabinets up with empty boxes. Oh you absolute teases. Twitter user @Destruct posted a picture of a trio of boxes at their local Walmart (Cheers VG247), which have a release date of October 30 in the US for accessory sales:

Ps5 controllers spotted on Walmart 👀 pic.twitter.com/OiPdSXgLyH — Destruct (@Destruct___) October 19, 2020

@GamesAndWario also posted some box art which confirms that the retail packaging is very white, likely prone to staining when my disgusting NikNak dust-covered fingers are wrapped around them, and feature high resolution images of the product inside printed on the box. And my mom said this journalism degree of mine who would be wasted. Carte Blanche, hire me already.

Dualsense controller shipment just arrived at Walmart pic.twitter.com/kJVilgXcLj — Marlon Gaming Nation (@GamesAndWario) October 16, 2020

When it launches, the PS5 will have a fair amount of accessories to throw some extra cash at, including a second controller that no one will ever use in my home because I forgot to make friends. In addition to the fancy DualSense controller, there’s also a neat charging cable, and an elegant headset. Preorders for the console are pretty much sold out already, so you’re out of luck if you’re looking to get one in 2020 that hasn’t been slapped with a ridiculous mark-up by a seller on Facebook looking to take advantage of technolust and FOMO.

Last Updated: