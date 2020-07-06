Naughty Dog has condemned any toxic harassment for the cast and crew of The Last of Us Part II

Naughty Dog has condemned any toxic harassment for the cast and crew of The Last of Us Part II

Speaking as someone who would describe themself as an impassioned fan of a great many things, death-threat mailing “fans” are one of the most toxic, low-life groups of folks one could ever have the misfortune of meeting on the internet. Actors and voice actors alike receiving death threats due to their performances in movies and games…well, it’s the sort of ridiculous thing Stephen King wrote about in Misery, just way more frustrating. The latest case of this occurring is with acclaimed voice actress Laura Bailey for her incredible performance as Abby in The Last of Us Part II, a character that’s upset a small band of people because her muscular physique gained from several years of revengercise and a proper diet plan was too much for them to comprehend.

Man. I try to only post positive stuff on here… but sometimes this just gets a little overwhelming. I blacked out some of the words cuz, ya know, spoilers.



Side note. Thank you to all the people sending me positive messages to balance it out. It means more than I can say.❤️ pic.twitter.com/kGyULWPpNu — Laura Bailey (@LauraBaileyVO) July 3, 2020

Bailey took to Twitter to share some screenshots of some of the harassment she’s received from the internet children, due to some of the actions her character in the game commits. It got so bad that Naughty Dog, developer of The Last of Us Part II, released a statement about the issue:

Although we welcome critical discussion, we condemn any form of harassment or threats directed towards our team and cast. Their safety is our top priority, but we must all work together to root out this type of behaviour and maintain a constructive and compassionate discourse.

Which is just a more delicate way of telling these particularly toxic shitheads to get stuffed.

Neil Druckmann, director of The Last of Us Part II, personally condemned the comments, saying on Twitter,:

As the people that propagate this kind of hate would say, how stunning and brave! I hope these gamers get the mental help they so clearly need. Unfortunately this is now the cost of making popular entertainment that challenges conventions. Laura doesn’t deserve any of this.

He’s totally right, of course. People that do this kind of thing really need to go to therapy and get help for their toxic emotions and mindsets because it’s pretty damn embarrassing to think stuff like this is okay.

Last Updated: