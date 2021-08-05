New Competitive “Horde Mode” Coming to Ghost of Tsushima: Legends

I’m so excited for the Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut and expansion on Iki Island it’s not even funny. I’m currently busy with my second go at the game, and I’m having loads of fun.

I must however confess that I ignore the Legends Storytellers like red traffic lights. I don’t really play the multiplayer part in these types of games, as I enjoy doing my own thing on my own time. I will rather do the co-op thing in games like The Division and the upcoming Aliens: Fireteam game.

Anyway…

Last year October we were surprised when Ghost of Tsushima received a multiplayer expansion called Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, which pits teams of players against waves of enemies in various co-op scenarios. Well, they are doing it again.

Legends is getting some big changes, including a new competitive mode and a standalone release, Sucker Punch announced in a blog post yesterday.

On 3 September, Legends will receive a new competitive mode called “Rivals”.

Rather than a traditional battle, “Rivals” will have two teams of two players each face off via indirect means. As you defeat waves of enemies, you will earn an in game currency called Magatama. You can then splurge this dosh on various debuffs that will afflict the opposing team.

Spend enough Magatama, and a final wave with bastards wanting your top knotted head will be triggered. Whoever slices and dices their wave to oblivion first, wins.

Here is a trailer:

With the release of Rivals, Sucker Punch will also roll out an update that allows players to level up some of their highest powered gear to Ki Levels of 120, opening up a second perk. The length of survival mode sessions will also be shortened somewhat.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will also be made available as a standalone release, though a release date is not out yet.

Legends will also, with the release of the Directors Cut, receive new content based on the expansion, including Survival maps based on Iki Island. Good news is you don’t need to own the Directors Cut to access to the new stuff in Legends.

I never really tried Legends, but I might just give it a go and see how it is after the Directors Cut launches. It looks like a lot of fun.

