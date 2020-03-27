New Resident Evil 3 trailer wants to give you a bloody Valentine

Unless you managed to break a street date at BT Games, you’re going to have to be just a little bit more patient before you can grab Resident Evil 3. Resident Evil 2 raised the remake bar last year, can Resident Evil 3 possibly surpass it? No clue because I’m too much of a coward to play the game, but judge for yourself with the latest trailer below!

Jill Valentine’s escape from Raccoon City is fraught with danger, but she still has some dependable allies to rely on… as well as some enemies to watch out for. Jill won’t just be the star of Resident Evil 3, though – she’ll also be added as a playable Survivor in Resident Evil Resistance in a future update.

Last Updated: