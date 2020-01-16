New Zombie Army 4: Dead War trailer shows how you’ll fight and survive against Hitler’s horde of the undead

Zombies: Mindless rotting automatons, resurrected from the grave and hungry for flesh. Kind of like me on a Friday night when I shamble into a KFC now that I think about it. You may think that you know everything there is to know about the undead scourge but Rebellion’s upcoming Zombie Army 4: Dead War is aiming to surprise players with a walking dead army that actually functions like a tightly knight brigade of ankle-biters.

Sure, you’ve got your rank and file undead who’ll shamble into range of a shotgun without second thought, but much much worse stuf awaits you in the overrun battlefields of Europe where Hitler’s Hordes are still on the march. Imagine zombies armed with brutal melee weapons, zombies that know how to lay down supressing fire and even haunted tanks infested with malice and looking to tear you a new one.

Oh and zombie sharks. Don’t forget the zombie Nazi sharks, the worst of the worst yo. All of this and more is detailed in Zombie Army 4’s latest trailer, which gives the 101 on where your 303 rifle will be aimed at. Check it out!

The shambling monstrosities at Rebellion have released a blood-curdling 101 Trailer for Zombie Army 4: Dead War, featuring over six minutes of brand new footage from the upcoming alternate history co-op shooter. The 101 Trailer features tons of new reveals including never-before-seen enemies, special abilities, weapons, levels and locations, as well as the bigger and more challenging Horde Mode. It’s the perfect introduction to the undead-slaying madness of Zombie Army 4.

If you’re a tad bit worried that you may be underequipped for the fight ahead, fret not! Nazi Hans may be reaching for his trusty flammenwerfer, but you’ll have a few tricks up your own sleeve. A steady hand and an eye for headshots does help, but you’ll also be able to unleash special attacks with every weapon and level up your soldier of fortune along the way. Heavy-hitting weapons, perks and elemental damage ammo are just some of the tools that you’ll have at your disposal when taking down Reich Said Fred. Nice.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War rises from the grave on February 4 for PS4, Xbox One and PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive.

