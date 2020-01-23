Ninja Theory announces Project: Mara, a “grounded representation of mental terror”

Every game studio happens to specialise in a certain something, and for Ninja Theory that specialisation comes in two flavours: They’re a dab hand at pissing off Devil May Cry babies with a reboot that easily overshadows the source material and they’re starting to make a name for themselves as the studio to watch for games that tackle the heady subject matter of humanity’s greatest nemesis: Our own minds.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was a prime example of this, a foray into dark dementia and twisted psyche drama that utilised a small team within Ninja Theory to tell an intimate and hard-hitting story that was complemented by solid action along the way. Senua’s tale isn’t over just yet as a sequel is currently in development, but that psychological adventure isn’t the only game in the works over at Ninja Theory.

“We are announcing Project: Mara, our new in-development experimental title that explores new ways of storytelling, and we’re excited to share the first details with you,” Ninja Theory explained on the Xbox Wire.

Project: Mara will be a real-world and grounded representation of mental terror. Based on real lived experience accounts and in-depth research, our aim is to recreate the horrors of the mind as accurately and realistically as possible. Project: Mara will be an experimental title and a showcase of what could become a new storytelling medium.

Kind of sounds like the reaction around me whenever I suggest where the Critical Hit gang can go for a quick lunch. Ever since 2018 and their acquisition by Microsoft as an exclusive studio operating under the Xbox brand, Ninja Theory has had a busy time in the spotlight. Aside from the Senua sequel and Project: Mara, they’re also on the verge of completing the multiplayer brawler Bleeding Edge and they’ve got an R&D slice of development under the name of The Insight Project. Although at this point, I wouldn’t say no to them adding a DmC: Devil May Cry sequel to their work schedule.

