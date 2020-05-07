Nintendo has had another extremely profitable quarter thanks to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If I were a betting man, had access to a device that could do some time travel and had some cash on hand (stolen from the scientist responsible for said miracle of engineering after kicking him in the Einstein’s and yelling “YOLO BITCHES!”), I’d make a detour to the early 2010s and buy some Nintendo stock during their dismal Wii U years.

All the laughter would be well worth enduring, thanks to the roaring success of the Nintendo Switch when it launched in 2017 and proved that Nintendo are not only the undisputed masters of gaming on the go, but on first-party titles as well. And scoff not at these claims! The latest Nintendo numbers are in, and even with the world currently in disarray, it’s good news all around for the Big N!

While Nintendo is banking on a weaker year ahead, the last quarter has been especially good for business. Here’s a quick rundown of those stats, courtesy of Senior Analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad:

Nintendo Switch hardware sales

Nintendo has reported total Nintendo Switch sell in of 55.77 million as of March 31, 2020.



3.29 million units were shipped in the last quarter.



Total sales of each model:



Switch OG = 49.57m

Switch Lite = 6.19m pic.twitter.com/OlF5IHlaQs — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 7, 2020

21.03 million units of Switch hardware in FY 2019/20, up from 16.95 million last year

Nintendo now plans to ship 19 million units of Switch hardware between April 2020 and March 2021

The Nintendo Switch has now sold over 55.7 million units as of March 2020

3.29 million units were sold in the last quarter

Regular Switch models have now sold 49.57 million units

Switch Lite models have sold 6.19 million units so far

Games

Animal Crossing New Horizons: 13.41 million units sold.

In just six weeks, the latest Animal Crossing has outperformed the lifetime sales of Animal Crossing: New Leaf (12.45 million units sold) and Animal Crossing: Wild World (11.75 million units sold).

Luigi’s Mansion 3: 6.33 million units sold.

6.33 million units sold. Super Mario Maker 2: 5.48 million units sold.

5.48 million units sold. The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening: 4.38 million units sold.

Link’s Awakening: 4.38 million units sold. Fire Emblem: Three Houses: 2.87 million units sold.

2.87 million units sold. Ring Fit Adventure: 2.73 million units sold.

2.73 million units sold. Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield: 1.26 million units sold.

The latest Pokémon games are now the fifth best selling Switch game of all time, having surpassed Pokémon X and Y’s lifetime sales of 16.45 million and the Sun and Moon games which shifted 16.1 million units. At 17.37 million sales, Sword and Shield is currently on par with Pokémon Diamond and Pearl.

Astral Chain: 1.08 million units sold.

1.08 million units sold. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: 1.08 million units sold.

As for the future? Nintendo’s focus on the Switch means that that console and all of its games make up for 94$ of company profits, with everything else grabbing a tiny 6% of the pie. Digital sales are continuing to increase, as full game downloads, DLC and Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions throw more money into the pot.

Nintendo continues to see an increase in digital sales on console. Success of Switch a key driver.



Digital sales reached 204.1 billion yen in FY2019, up 71.8% YoY.



Full Game Software + Add On Content + Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions contributing to growth. pic.twitter.com/fvZLO1jaVz — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 7, 2020

Worth noting that 70% of digital sales is attributed to full game downloads of packaged software.



The remaining 30% is attributed to download only software, add on content and Nintendo Online subs.



Digital sales are 34% of total software sales revenue. pic.twitter.com/iGrGVOfILr — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 7, 2020

As for games such as Metroid Prime 4 and Bayonetta 3, Nintendo has yet to confirm when they’ll be out and the lack of a Nintendo Direct in June won’t shed any light on their status either. Still, with Pokemon Sword and Shield’s upcoming expansion pass, Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition and a whole lot of support across third-party studios and indie projects, Nintendo won’t be losing any sleep at night for the next couple of turbulent months.

Last Updated: