Nintendo has now sold over 61 million Switch consoles worldwide

While the rest of the world is having a no-good terrible awful year, Nintendo’s doing better than ever in the hardware and software sales department. The Big N has just posted the results of its first quarter for the financial year of 2021, which has technically made them enough money to afford:

The real success story here, is that of June 30, the Switch has now sold 61.44 million units worldwide. Over 5.6 million Switch units were sold in the three months before June 30, with customers pretty much being happy with either the regular model or the Switch Lite as those numbers were split. By the end of March 2021, Nintendo reckons that it’ll sell another 19 million units, which will then surpass the lifetime sales of Nintendo 3DS consoles (75.77 million) by a comfortable margin.

On the game front, the good news continues to roll in.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has now sold over 22.4 million copies, 10 million of those sales coming from the first quarter alone.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has 26.74 million unit sales so far

Pokémon Sword and Shield has clocked sales at 18.22 million units

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics managed to sell over 1.03 million units

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition has moved over 1.32 million units

What does this mean in the long run? That you’ll probably be seeing more of those franchises and a few detailed ports along the way, as Nintendo strategizes on how best to meet the demand for more content on their stupidly popular console. Once they get over their hangovers from all the celebration that they’re about to engage in.

