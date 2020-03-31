Nintendo will celebrate 35 years of Super Mario with numerous remasters of the best games in the series

For a fella who’s turning 35 this year, Mario is looking…

…Wow, it’s amazing what a lifetime of headbutting bricks and consuming groovy mushrooms can do to you. Anyway, with three and a half decades of action under his belt, Mario has had a lot of good games in which he has starred. Also, there was Hotel Mario and let us never speak of this again. You take a gander at any top ten list celebrating Nintendo’s favourite son, and titles such as Super Mario Galaxy, Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine regularly take the top spots.

Strange that we haven’t seen any of them given a remaster, right? Well wonder no more, because it looks like Nintendo is ready to bring the classics back! Here’s how the story broke: The Video Games Chronicle initially reported that Nintendo has had to come up with a few new plans in the wake of E3 being cancelled thanks to the Coronavirus. Originally planning to announce remasters around June, Nintendo was also going to go all in with news on a Super Nintendo Theme Park and an upcoming Super Mario animated film being developed over at Universal Studios.

VGC didn’t say which games would be getting remastered, but they did mention that a new Paper Mario game was in development. Eurogamer backed up that report with their own sources claiming that Nintendo will release “most of Super Mario’s 35-year back catalogue this year, remastered for Nintendo Switch”.

Venture Beat also threw their wrench into the warp pipe, with their source claiming that “Nintendo is pursuing something like a Super Mario All-Stars 2 for the 3D Mario games,” and that this would result in games such as Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and both Super Mario Galaxy games getting a remaster. As for the far older games? A compilation is possible, but Nintendo will likely roll them out as individual releases in much the same way that it did with new versions of old Zelda games.

Basically, prepare your Switch for a LOT of Mario this year. And still no sign of a Nintendo Switch version of Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker. Monsters.

