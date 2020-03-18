No deathmatch in DOOM Eternal? That’s because the mode is “eons old” according to Bethesda

In case you couldn’t tell, I really REALLY liked DOOM Eternal. Like, as more than just a friend. The single-player campaign is a chunky blast of violent salvation and the power fantasy it gives players always feels earned and fantastic to experience. As I said in my review, the first playthrough of DOOM Eternal should take you around 14 hours or so, with more time being set aside to grab various trinkets, cheat codes and heavy metal albums from the past.

Beyond that? It’s Battlemode where DOOM Eternal will live on, a one versus two multiplayer setup where a fully-kitted Doom Slayer takes on two demons who have to use guile and cunning to survive. It looks neat, and far better than DOOM 2016’s tepid approach to multiplayer. Something which even Bethesda VP Pete Hines agrees with, as he spoke to Shacknews about why classic deathmatch was removed from DOOM Eternal:

That mode is eons old. The biggest problem we thought we had with Doom 2016 was that [multiplayer] wasn’t done at id, and felt really disconnected from the base game that everybody loved. Whether you’re playing by yourself or with others, we want it to feel like you’re all playing the same game. That’s as opposed to, ‘I’m a badass demon slayer in singleplayer, but when I go over to multiplayer, there are no demons, and it’s just Deathmatch.’ I don’t know what that has to do with [Doom] other than that, well, a couple of decades ago we had that, so we should just have that again. We don’t want to do something just for the sake of doing it, or because something has always been a certain way.

I can respect that decision! There’s no shortage of games with deathmatch options within them at any given moment in time, and DOOM Eternal’s Battlemode looks like a fair compromise between speed, power and using raw demon ingenuity to survive the coming of the slayer. It’ll be live this Friday, ready for you to rip and tear the opposition a new one.

