No Man’s Sky Update 2.3 introduces living ships to the cosmos

No Man’s Sky has had a pretty good run since it returned with a redemption story for the ages, and it’s not finished yet! Hello Games just unveiled some brand new content for the grand space sandbox, one that focuses entirely on your spaceship and constructing new vehicles with which to explore the cosmos. Did I say construct? I meant grow. Like a gigantic vegetable that you can hop into and pilot through nebulas, asteroid fields and towards strange new planets.

Called the Living SHip update, players will be able to hatch these spaceships from an egg and watch them mature into adults that are seaworthy for a voyage across the stars. Here’s the trailer showing them off, narrated by none other than the late great Rutger Hauer:

“Living Ships are a new class of rare, sentient starships to add to your fleet, growing in dozens of procedurally-generated variations,” Hello Games explained on their blog.

These biological ships have their own set of unique organic technologies, all procedurally generated for a customised, evolved loadout. A new series of missions, Starbirth, will take players through the ancient Korvax experiments that led to the birth of these sentient starships. Players who wish to incubate, grow and ultimately fly their own living ship should visit the Space Anomaly and follow the call of the Void Egg… Pilot your sentient ship from its strange, organic cockpit. Grasp vein-covered tendrils to suggest directions to the living craft, and examine the unsettling details in full 360° in VR. Experience rare encounters with mysterious space objects and strange new lifeforms while pulsing through a star system.

Well that’s certainly…something. There’s an interesting fusion of biology and technology on display here, with each ship having its own fleshy collection of cockpits and tentacles that are just begging to be yanked. Not too hard or too vigorously though, as they might squirt cooling gel all over your face in response.

Update 2.3 and the funky living ships content is out right now, with a whole bunch of new quality of life improvements thrown into the mix. Neat!

