No, Microsoft has not bought Dying Light 2 studio Techland

There’s a lot to look forward to this year in terms of gaming, from massive heavyweights such as The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima, to smaller indie projects like Cyberpunk 2077. It’s so cute that this little CD Projekt RED studio is looking to hang with the big boys. Anyway, one of the other games on the list that might have left you breathless with antici…pation when it was first revealed, is Dying Light 2.

A sequel to a thoroughly good zombie sandbox that would make you dread watching the sun go down, Techland’s big booty daddy follow-up has been in development for a good while now. They’ve been hyping the project, filling their studio with top-tier talent like Chris Avellone on the story side and even with a delay thrown into the mix, people still want to tuck into that zombie parkour feast. You do parkour, I mean. Not the zombies although holy crap I think I may have just come up with the best film idea ever.

Over on the wild west web, a report yesterday seemed to indicate that things weren’t quite as rosy as what they seemed at Techland. A recent Polish article indicated that the studio had been snatched up by Microsoft, morale was low and Techland’s senior staff were implementing iron fisted management across a project that was apparently in shambles.

That’s…not the case at all, as the article in question that made these claims was also poorly translated. Hitting Twitter, Ola Sondej, the senior PR manager at Techland, dropped a few tweets of reassurance:

In case you guys wondered, Techland was not acquired by another publisher. We're still an independent studio, and will deliver Dying Light 2 on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. May 6, 2020

While I have your attention, development of Dying Light 2 is moving forward, the game's in good shape (and in good hands), so worry not. It IS coming. — Ola Sondej (@olasondej) May 6, 2020

In other words, it’ll be done when it’s done, pandemics and bad translations be damned. And honestly, if the first Dying Light and its lengthy post-launch presence is an indicator, the sequel should be well worth the wait.

