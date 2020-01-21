Dying Light 2 delayed until…sometime later in 2020

Dying Light is one of the best open-world games in recent memory. That it’s set in an apocalyptic world overrun with zombies – making good on the promises of games like Dead Island – is just icing on the cake. If you haven’t played Dying Light, you’re missing out. If you have, you’re probably waiting with bated breath for its impending sequel.

That sequel, though it had no confirmed date, has unfortunately been delayed. In what seems to be a growing trend, another great big game has been delayed until later, probably to capitalise on the launch of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X.

Says developer Techland in a tweet:

“We were initially aiming for a Spring 2020 release with Dying Light 2, but unfortunately, we need more development time to fulfill our vision. We will have more details to share in the coming months, and will get back to you as soon as we have more information. We apologize for this unwelcome news. Our priority is to deliver an experience that lives up to our own high standards and to the expectations of you, our fans.”

Here's the Dying Light 2 Development Update. pic.twitter.com/TWTgHsumSD January 20, 2020

Of course, it’s better that games are delayed to give them a bit of polish. To paraphrase Miyamoto’s famous, unsourced and unverifiable quote, “A delayed game is eventually good. A bad game is bad forever.”

That said, the first half of this year is starting to look a little sparse as far as big tentpole games go. Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Marvel’s Avengers, The Last of Us II, Iron Man VR, Doom Eternal and Animal Crossing have all been delayed a little.

Last Updated: