Delays Announced for Battlefield 2042 and Dying Light 2

2021 has been a challenging year for game development, so it is no surprise that we will have some delays in gaming. Unfortunately, there are some significant delays on the horizon. With both Battlefield 2042 and Dying Light 2 announcing delays.

Battlefield 2042 Delayed to November 19th

EA‘s big FPS shooter Battlefield 2042 has been delayed from its original date of October to November 19th. While this delay isn’t so significant, it does have a knock-on as it will come in direct competition with another big franchise FPS, Call of Duty: Vanguard. Then just a few weeks later, Halo Infinite will be making its return to gaming.

These games have competed for a long time, and this delay has them competing against each other again. However, this time around, both games are much more similar; with both being live-service games, it will depend on the support these games will get in the future.

It will be hard for consumers to decide what game to purchase, especially when they are similar.

Dying Light 2 Delayed to February 4th 2022

It seems that Techland’s parkour open-world zombie game Dying Light 2: Stay Human is constantly getting delayed. Finally, after being delayed countless times (once indefinitely), it’s been pushed from its 2021 release date to February 4th 2022.

After all the mess the game has gone through, let’s hope that all these delays have been worth it.

