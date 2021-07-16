EA “Looking At” a Crossplay Feature for Battlefield 2042

When I was a kid and asked my dad something it was usually met with: “We will see.” Most of the time to my dismay, I might add. But sometimes he would surprise me.

Well, EA says that Dice is “looking to build and test” crossplay for Battlefield 2042. Makes it sound like a maybe at best. But they are also saying that PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S crossplay will be tested during the invite-only Battlefield 2042 technical alpha later this year.

So they must’ve already built it to be able to test it, methinks.

“Looking to” probably just means that they are giving themselves room to delay the feature if needed or if it is a complete balls-up.

The blog post from EA seems to stay away from definitive statements, but says that we can “expect” PC and current-gen console crossplay, cross-progression and cross-commerce support for Battlefield 2042. MMM….EA does love their commerce as we all know and many loathe them for.

They also state that players can opt out of playing with each other, if you don’t have a death wish by going up against keyboard and mouse with your controller.

The PS4 and Xbox One versions might also have crossplay, but that will happen in their own little bubble. Mainly because last gen consoles are getting 64 player versions of the game, while PC and new consoles will run around, blow up and shoot with 128 other players.

Well, vague statements, I guess, gives them a backdoor out if the feature is not available when the game drops on 22 October. And you know how slimy EA can be…

