November 2020 video game release schedule–PS5 and Xbox Series X headline a massive month

Hold your ground! Hold your ground! Sons of Microsoft, of Sony, my brothers. I see in your eyes the same fear that would take the heart of me. A day may come when the courage of gamers fail, when we forsake our friends and break all bonds of fellowship. But it is not this day. An hour of wolves and shattered Nvidia shields, when the age of men comes crashing down.

But it is not this day! This day we get hyped! The gates of PreOrdor have opened and the Q4-Hai descend on us, but our wallets are loaded and our credit cards are sharp! By all that you hold dear on this good Earth, I bid you stand, gamers of the West!

November 3

Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition (Switch)

November 4

Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition (PS4)

November 5

Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle (Switch)

Chicken Police (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

November 6

Dirt 5 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

November 10

Xbox Series X/S official console launch

Dirt 5 (Xbox Series X/S)

Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia (Switch)

XIII Remake (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Destiny 2: Beyond Light (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia)

The Falconeer (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Prodeus – Steam Early Access (PC)

Fuser (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Yakuza 7) (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Observer: System Redux (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)

November 12

PlayStation 5 official console launch wave one (US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea)

(US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea) Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4, PS5)

Godfall (PC, PS5)

Demon’s Souls (PS5)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4, PS5)

Bugsnax (PC, PS4, PS5)

The Pathless (PC, PS4, PS5, Apple Arcade)

November 13

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Rune 2: Decapitation Edition (PC)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.

November 17

Mars Horizon (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Stadia)

Sniper Elite 4 (Switch)

November 19

PlayStation 5 console official launch wave 2 (UK, Europe, Middle East, South America, Asia, South Africa)

November 20

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Switch) – November 20

Katamari Damacy Reroll (PS4, Xbox One) – November 20

November 23

World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)

November 24

Football Manager 2021 (PC) – November 24

Just Dance 2021 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

November 26

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition (PS5) – November 26

