Nvidia is hyping everyone up for Cyberpunk 2077 with a limited-edition GPU – that you can win

The special edition GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is limited to only 77 individual units and you might be lucky enough to win one.

While everyone is exceptionally excited for Cyberpunk 2077 to launch later this year, there are at least a few people who’re holding their breath. While the “PC Master Race” is sure to jump up and down while proclaiming their devices to be the best at playing CDPR’s latest RPG, I’m fairly confident in saying many of those people are very nervous that they won’t be able to run it. Ah, the wonders of modular hardware! Cyberpunk is no doubt going to be pushing hardware to the absolute limits so prepare the inevitable combustion of your older graphics cards. Not to worry though, Nvidia knows you’re stressing and they’ve got a plan. A limited-edition plan, but still.

Introducing the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition.



We made 77 for our community.



Want one? Here's how:

1. RT this video.

2. Tag a gamer who is as excited as you about Cyberpunk 2077 in the replies with #RTXOn

3. If selected, you BOTH win these limited edition GPUs! pic.twitter.com/IG2BZZCZ6H — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) February 17, 2020

Announced last night on Twitter, the special Cyberpunk 2077 branded version of the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti will soon be released into the wild. Only catch is that you won’t actually be able to purchase it. See, when I said this was a limited edition thing I mean it’s very limited edition. Only 77 are being produced and the only way you’ll be able to get your hands on one is if you’re lucky enough to win one.

It’s your typical Twitter lucky draw. All you have to do is retweet the video of the graphics card, tag a friend and use the hashtag #RTXOn to have your name thrown into the hat of fortune. If you’re lucky enough to have your name pulled, then you and your friend will be rewarded with the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition. 77 isn’t neatly divisible by two, so who knows what they’ll do with one remaining card. What have you got to lose, right? Might as well pray to the deity of luck RNGesus and hope that his shiny rays of fortune shine upon your Twitter account.

