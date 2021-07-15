The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is Getting All Dolled Up…No Coin Tossing Required

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a game loved and lauded by countless gamers and fans of RPG’s as one of the epitomes of the genre. It’s a massive game and you can spend many hours as Geralt of Rivia, slaying monsters and going about his business of helping people that tosses him coins.

The game was released by CDPR in 2015, and based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, as a sequel to The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings. Two expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine was also released, and was included in the Complete Edition of the game.

Well, to all the fans…Good news awaits!

A PS5 and Xbox Series X and PeeThee upgrade is in the works, though I’m unsure as to when it will release. It is expected in the latter stages of 2021.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC this year! Here’s a sneak peek of our updated cover art.



Spoiler alert: we also prepared some free DLCs inspired by @witchernetflix 🤭



More info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/Hs7LwWzUAt — The Witcher (@witchergame) July 9, 2021

The upgrade will feature new DLC items, inspired by the Netflix show, as well as the normal gwaffix and framerate upgrades we normally expect with upgrades. The upgraded game will reportedly support 4K at 60fps, include ray-tracing and faster loading times.

One of the rumoured DLC will feature a new character skin, to make Geralt resemble Superman…errrr…Henry Cavill, the actor that portrays Geralt in the Netflix series, or at the very least the armour he wears in the show. This will be available across all platforms, including PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Now, some more good news.

This upgrade will be free for anyone who owns the original The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition on PS4, Xbox One and Peethee.

That is all I have at the moment. As more info is released, I will be sure to you updated.

Will you return to slay some monsters?

